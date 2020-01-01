Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City want Haaland to replace Aguero

Arsenal face battle for Diawara
Everton eyeing up Alli approach
Everton are prepared to offer Dele Alli a way out of Tottenham, claims The Mirror.
The England international has been struggling for game time this season under Jose Mourinho, with Spurs said to be open to doing a deal in January.
Saliba wants to stay in England
William Saliba will look to remain in England if he is forced out of Arsenal in January, claims The Athletic.
The highly-rated defender is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Gunners and is expected to see a loan move sanctioned in the New Year.
Leeds & West Ham chasing Sorinola
Leeds United and West Ham are chasing the signature of MK Dons defender Matthew Sorinola - according to TeamTalk.
Newcastle, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace have also been linked with the 19-year-old, who has made a big impression in Milton Keynes at the start of the season.
A bidding war between the Premier League clubs for Sorinola could be on the cards in January, but it remains to be seen whether MK Dons will be open to a sale.
Simakan top of Milan's list of targets
Strasbourg centre-back Mohamed Simakan is top of Milan's list of January transfer targets - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri will look to bring in the 20-year-old in the new year amid a defensive injury crisis as they bid to stay on course for a first Serie A crown in ten years.
Milan are also keeping an eye on Schalke's Ozan Kabak, Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic and Hellas Verona's Matteo Lovato just in case they fail to land Simakan.
Roma outcast Pastore in high demand
Roma outcast Javier Pastore is in high demand heading into the winter transfer window - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The 31-year-old is attracting interest from MLS, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, while Turkish duo Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have enquired over his availability.
Pastore is a wanted man despite having yet to see a single minute of action for Roma at the start of the season.
Inter & Juve set sights on Felix
Inter and Juventus have set their sights on Atletico Madrid midfielder Joao Felix - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 21-year-old moved to Wanda Metropolitano for €120 million (£109m/$146m) from Benfica last year, but has grown frustrated with his role in Diego Simeone's squad in recent weeks.
Inter cannot afford such a large fee for Felix, but could offer Lautaro Martinez in exchange for the Portuguese, while Juve are willing to include Paulo Dybala in any potential deal.
Messi will be pushed out of Barcelona if he doesn't accept pay cut, says presidential candidate Rousard
Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona if he does not accept a pay cut, according to presential candidate Emili Rousaud.
Newcastle Jets set to sign Yuel
Newcastle Jets are set to announce the signing of Western United attacker Valentino Yuel, according to NBN News.
The 26-year-old impressed while on a recent trial with the Hunter club to earn a spot their final list for the upcoming season.
Yuel made nine appearances with Western United last season.
'Sell Xhaka and sign me on a free!'
Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has called on the club to sell Granit Xhaka and sign himself on a free transfer as the Gunners crashed to another poor result in the Premier League.
Lopar released by Wanderers after refusing pay cut
Western Sydney Wanderers star Daniel Lopar has been released from the club after refusing to accept a pay cut in line with the reductions to the A-League salary cap following the Covid-19 pandemic, SMH reports.
Shot-stopper Lopar was one of team's best players last season and only signed a two-year contract extension in January.
Dybala slams rumours over Juve future
Paulo Dybala hit out at speculation over his Juventus future after opening the scoring in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Genoa.
Man City want Haaland to replace Aguero
Manchester City are keen to sign Erling Haaland to replace Sergio Aguero with the Argentine yet to open contract talks with the club, the Daily Mail reports.
Dortmund are under no pressure to sell Haaland with the player's release clause not kicking in until 2022.
Gallagher heads to Austin FC
Atlanta have picked up $225,000 in General Allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for midfielder Jon Gallagher, the club's website confirmed.
Gallagher, 24, made his debut for Atlanta during the 2020 MLS season, scoring four goals in 16 appearances.
Sheffield won't sack Wilder even if they are relegated
Sheffield United have committed to coach Chris Wilder despite his team having the worst start to a Premier League season.
The Blades lost 3-0 to Southampton on Sunday and have only one point from their first 12 league matches.
As quoted by The Sun, owner Prince Abdullah committed to supporting Wilder, the manager who drove the club from League One to the Premier League.
“I could say that Chris has earned the right to stay because he won us two promotions in the last three years, but that is not how I look at it," Abdullah said
“If we get relegated, I’m set to lose big money so the decision to keep Chris is simply because I think he is the best manager to take us out of the current situation.
“I believe in him, if he wasn’t the manager of the team I would hire him now and if the worst comes to the worst and we are relegated, I believe he is the manager to take us back quickly.
“It has been a tough season so far but I’m optimistic we can turn things around.
“When you have to make a decision, you’d better make it right."
Revs acquire College Rights to Bell
New England Revolution have acquired the College Player Rights for defender Jon Bell from the San Jose Earthquakes, the club confirmed.
The Revs parted with a fourth-round selection in the 2022 MLS Superdraft to snare the rights for the 23-year-old.
Minnesota United pick up Montgomery
Minnesota United have signed FC Dallas defender Callum Montgomery in exchange for 2022 4th Round MLS SuperDraft pick and $50,000 in General Allocation Money, the club's website confirmed.
Montgomery was selected fourth by Dallas in the 2019 Superdraft, however the 23-year-old is yet to make his MLS debut.