Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Maguire to get six-year deal

Real Madrid have emerged as a possible new destination for Bruno Fernandes.

The midfielder is looking to move away from Lisbon in the coming week and it was thought that Hotspur were closest to securing his signature, should they match the €70 million (£64m; $77m) asking price.

But Ojogo are reporting that Zinedine Zidane's Madrid are also keen on snapping up the freescoring midfielder, and the Spanish giants could steal him from Spurs and .