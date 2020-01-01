Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba willing Raiola to find him a new club

Coutinho a 'bargain bucket' signing for Liverpool
Daniel Sturridge has described Philippe Coutinho as a “KFC bargain bucket” signing for Liverpool.
“It was a snip,” Sturridge told the Beautiful Game Podcast of a player Liverpool signed for £8 million ($11m / €8.7m) and sold to Barcelona for £105m ($139m / €114m).
Arthur talks transfer noise at Barcelona
Heinze on brink of Atlanta coaching job
Gabriel Heinze is on the brink of taking charge of MLS side Atlanta United.
Argentinian outfit Super Deportivo says the former Argentina international will ink a two-year deal to replace Frank De Boer as coach.
Leeds linked with transfer injection
Leeds United could be set for a January transfer splurge, according to former Whites striker Noel Whelan.
49ers Enterprises, who hold a stake in Leeds, have reportedly filed paperwork on a funding boost for the club and Whelan told Football Insider that he expects some of that to be handed to coach Marcelo Bielsa to boost his squad
Sampdoria set sights on Llorente
Sampdoria want to sign Napoli striker Fernando Llorente in January.
According to Sky Sport Italia, contact has been initiated and talks will continue in the coming weeks for a player who has not made an appearance this season.
Maicon deal with Sona agreed
Maicon’s move to Serie D side Sona is 'done,' according to the team’s coach.The Brazil veteran will fly in to Italy in around three weeks’ time, coach Marco Tommasoni told Daily Verona Network.
‘Arteta has made mistakes, like Luiz & Willian’
Arsenal offering a new contract to David Luiz and signing Willian were both mistakes, according to Alan Smith.
The former Gunners striker said that Mikel Arteta was always going to make mistakes as a “rookie manager," and the two Brazilians fall under that category.
FC Dallas move for Dinenno
FC Dallas have made an offer for Pumas forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno, according to Record.
The Liga MX side are open to selling Dinenno but would look to replace him with Felipe Mora, who could return to the club from his loan with the Portland Timbers.
Font wants Barca to move for Bernat
Víctor Font is hoping to sign PSG left-back Juan Bernat should he be elected Barcelona president, reports Onda Cero.
Bernat is currently rehabbing an ACL injury and will be out of contract at season's end, meaning he can sign with foreign clubs starting January 1.
Font wants to bring Bernat in to compete with Jordi Alba on the left side of Barca's defence.
AC Milan keen on FC Dallas teenager
AC Milan are eyeing a move for FC Dallas right-back Bryan Reynolds, reports MLSsoccer.com.
The 19-year-old has been linked with a number of teams in Europe, including Juventus, and could leave MLS in the near future.
Liverpool coach hints at no January centre-half signing
Liverpool coach Pep Lijnders has hinted that the club will resist any urge to dip into the January transfer market for another centre-half.
The Reds are currently dealing with long-term injuries for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, and many expect them to spend big next month.
Messi needs to show he wants Barca stay - Vilajoana
Barcelona presidential candidate Xavi Vilajoana says Lionel Messi must want to stay at the club in order for them to work on a new deal.
“He needs to be asked whether he wants to play at the best club in the world or not,” Vilajoana said.
Haaland happy at Dortmund 'right now'
Erling Haaland is "very happy at Borussia Dortmund right now," but could move on in the future - according to his father.
Alfe-Ing Haaland spoke to Tuttosport about his son’s future and says the striker has no desire to move right now.
Jota set for two-month absence
United rejected Juve swap offer for Pogba
Manchester United rejected a swap deal with Juventus involving Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa for Paul Pogba, according to Calciomercato.
Juventus could not match United’s £100 million ( $132m / €109m) asking price, so offered Costa and Pajnic as makeweights - but the proposal was batted back by the Red Devils.
Spurs open to 18-month Alli loan
Dele Alli wants out of Tottenham in January and Daniel Levy is willing to sanction an 18-month loan deal, reports 90min.
The England international, who has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, has slipped out of favour this season under Jose Mourinho.
‘Haaland a great fit for Liverpool; Dybala makes no sense’
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland “would be a great fit at Liverpool”, says John Barnes, but the Reds legend has warned that a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala “wouldn’t make any sense”.
Barnes told BonusCodeBets: "Erling Haaland would be a great fit at Liverpool if he was to join the club. He’s strong, aggressive, very good technically as well as being direct in the way he plays, I’ve not doubt he would be the perfect addition to the way that Liverpool play."
Alaba's salary making life tricky for Real
Real Madrid remain keen on David Alaba, but Sport reports that his wage demands are making life difficult.
The Blancos would welcome the opportunity to snap up the versatile Austrian, who is running down his contract at Bayern Munich, but his sizeable salary is proving to be a sticking point.
Chelsea struggling to find buyers for outcasts
Chelsea are, according to Express Sport, struggling to find buyers for those they want to offload in January.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Danny Drinkwater are all available, but few suitors have been found.
PSG to submit loan bid for Alli in January
Paris Saint-Germain are set to submit a loan bid for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli in January - according to BBC Sport.
The French champions tried to sign the England international in the summer, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy blocked his departure.
However, Alli has fallen further down the squad pecking order at Tottenham since then, and could seal a temporary move to PSG in the new year if his situation doesn't change in the next few weeks.
Pogba willing Raiola to find him a new club
Man Utd midfielder seeking 2021 transfer
Paul Pogba is willing Mino Raiola to find him a new club - according to Sport Bild.
The Manchester United midfielder wants to leave Old Trafford next year, and could sack his agent if he fails to arrange a transfer.
Pogba, whose current contract is due to expire in 2022, has previously admitted that he dreams of one day playing for Real Madrid, and has also been heavily linked with a return to Juventus.
Oliviera commits to fresh terms with Porto
Até 2025 🔵⚪— FC Porto (@FCPorto) December 12, 2020
FC Porto e Sérgio Oliveira renovam contrato ✍
Marca FC Porto ®️#FCPorto #SérgioOliveira2025 pic.twitter.com/mjCRaB1UVi
Real Madrid Alaba's first choice destination
Real Madrid is David Alaba's first choice destination if he leaves Bayern Munich next year - according to Marca.
The German champions have so far been unable to tie the Austrian defender down to a new contract, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of the season.
Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been tipped to offer Alaba a way out of Bayern in January, but he would prefer to join Madrid.
Tosic and Ljajic: The lost boys of Man Utd
Among the major criticisms of modern Manchester United has been their activity in the transfer market – often scattershot, with big money spent for often little reward.
While fans will point fingers at the hierarchy for their part in the club’s fall from the very pinnacle of English football, a questionable transfer record has been a feature for most of the 21st century.
Two of the prime examples are Zoran Tosic and Adem Ljajic – players hyped as the next big thing, subject of significant transfer fees, before failing to live up to expectation. One did not even make it to the club at all.
Read the full story on Goal.
Baldock signs new Sheffield United deal
Baldock - 2024. ✍️— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 12, 2020
George Baldock has committed his long term future to the club, agreeing a new contract until the summer of 2024.
Leicester & West Ham on alert for Diawara
Leicester and West Ham have been put on alert amid reports Amadou Diawara could be on his way out of Roma.
According to Leicester Mercury, the Giallorossi will sanction the 23-year-old's departure if they receive a bid in excess of €18 million (£16m/$22m) in January.
Leicester and West Ham look set to compete for Diawara's signature, but Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has insisted that the midfielder remains a part of his plans.
Winks wants sit down with Tottenham chairman over his future
Harry Winks wants to have a sit down with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to discuss his future - according to The Telegraph.
The 24-year-old is concerned that a lack of regular playing time at Spurs will affect his chances of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for next summer's European Championships.
Winks wants assurances that his situation will improve, or else he could seek a move away from Tottenham next year.
Atalanta ready to offload Ilicic
Atalanta are ready to offload Slovenia forward Josip Ilicic - according to Sky Italia.
The Serie A outfit will welcome any offers for the 32-year-old in January after a breakdown in the relationship between the striker and head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.
Illicic is contracted to remain on Atalanta's books until 2022, but has only featured in five Serie A games for the club this term.
Wolves considering swoop for Mainz starlet Roos-Trujillo
Wolves are considering a swoop for Mainz starlet Marlon Roos-Trujillo - according to Bild.
The Wanderers may look to bring in the talented 17-year-old next summer after monitoring his development over the past few months.
Roos-Trujillo is still awaiting his senior debut for Mainz, but has impressed for their U19s at the start of the season.
Inter target Udinese midfielder De Paul
Inter have identified Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
Antonio Conte is a keen admirer of the 26-year-old, who could be available for around €30 million (£27m/$36m) in the January transfer window.
De Paul has scored twice in nine Serie A appearances for Inter in the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.
West Brom eager to re-sign Gayle
West Brom are eager to sign Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United - according to Birmingham Live.
The 30-year-old spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at the Hawthorns, and the Baggies would like to bring him in on a permanent basis in the new year.
Newcastle may look to cash in Gayle when the market reopens, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.
Ajax star Martinez touted for Barca switch
Ajax star Lisandro Martinez has been touted for a switch to Barcelona - according to SPORT.
Ronald Koeman is determined to bolster his defensive ranks in January, and the 22-year-old left-back is near the top of his list of targets.
Martinez, who is under contract at Ajax until 2023, has featured in 13 games across all competitions for Erik ten Hag's side this season.
Udinese & Sporting watching ex-Chelsea defender Panzo
England Under-21 defender Jonathan Panzo only joined Ligue 1 side Dijon in the summer but he is being closely watched by both Udinese and Sporting CP over a future transfer.
The 20-year-old will likely be in Aidy Boothroyd's starting XI for the U21 European Championships in March and is regarded as one of the country's most exciting defensive talents.
Panzo came through Chelsea's academy at Cobham but he was poached in 2018 by Monaco. He made just two appearances at the provincial club before going on loan to be a regular starter at their partner club Cercle Brugge last season.
Read the full story on Goal.
Barca interested in Marseille's Kamara
Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara is the subject of interest from Barcelona - according to Mundo Deportivo.
Ronald Koeman is looking at the 21-year-old as an alternative target just in case the Blaugrana fail to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City.
However, City have also been linked with Kamara, who is currently valued at around £29 million ($26m).
Messi told to honour Maradona by swapping Barcelona for Napoli
Kevin-Prince Boateng urged Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to join Napoli as a tribute to club and Argentina great Diego Maradona.
Grosskreutz to reunite with ex-Dortmund team-mate in Poland
Former Borussia Dortmund right-back Kevin Grosskreutz is wanted by Polish side Wisla Krakow, Rievesport says.
The 32-year-old is currently looking for a new club and could reunite with former Dortmund team-mate Jakub Blaszczykowski, who is part-owner of the Polish side.
Milan seek to secure Diaz loan extension
Milan will seek to extend the loan of Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz for another season, according to CalcioMercato.
The Rossoneri believe the youngster will continue to improve and are eager to take him on for another year.
Koeman patient over Barca signings
Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman believes that his side need signings in order to be competitive, but he is prepared to be patient.
The Dutchman appreciates the financial difficulties of the club, Sport reports, and is prepared for a new president to be installed late in January before deals are done.
Heinze accepts Atlanta United job
Former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender Gabriel Heinze will take the manager role at Atlanta United, according to AM.
He has previously coached Godoy Cruz, Argentinos Juniors and Velez Sarsfield.
Sassuolo braced for fresh Boga bids
Barcelona reach pay agreement with players
Barcelona's stars have agreed to defer their pay for this season in order to save the club €122 million (£109m/$145m), according to Cadena COPE.
Additionally, €50m of bonuses will also be foregone for the moment.
However, the club's leading performers will be paid the full amount back over the coming four years.
Rodgers tells Gray he has no future at Leicester
Ex-England Under-21 star Demerai Gray is set to leave Leicester.
His deal is up in the summer and the Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers wants to sell him in January in order to make a return on the player.
Rodgers said: "It's pretty clear with Demarai that he's looking to move on. His attitude to training has been first class, he has been very professional.
"He is at the stage of his career where he has been here a long time and hasn't maybe nailed down a place. A fresh start may be the course for him.
"I will always respect him and until his last day I will never discard him but it's looking more than likely he will probably be somewhere else next season."
Man Utd and Man City to battle for Haaland
Manchester sides set to duel over Dortmund ace
Manchester United and Manchester City are set to fight over Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the coming months, according to the Daily Mail.
Real Madrid have also been linked with the forward, though their financial issues may make it tough for them to complete a deal.
Southampton confident of Ings deal
Southampton are optimistic they will be able to secure Danny Ings' long-term future at the club, according to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Speaking to Hampshire Live, he said: "I think the offer we made him is a fantastic one and, in my opinion, we showed him how much we want him to stay here and the rest is on him.
"If not, as I said, he has to take the responsibility for this and we will have to live with it too.
"We are not addicted to one player only and we must always have a squad that can replace anybody."