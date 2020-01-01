Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus weighing up Pogba loan bid

Austin land Lima from Earthquakes
Nick Lima is on his way to Austin FC, with MLS side San Jose Earthquakes taking $500k of General Allocation Money in exchange.
“I want to thank the Quakes for giving me a chance to begin my professional career with my hometown club,” Lima said.
Inter Miami trade Sweat to Austin
#InterMiamiCF has traded defender Ben Sweat to Austin FC.— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 13, 2020
Conte hints at Eriksen transfer: 'Some players can leave'
Antonio Conte has said “some players can leave” Inter Milan, with the spotlight once again on Christian Eriksen following a quiet display in the 3-1 win at Cagliari.
Denmark international Eriksen was handed a rare Serie A start by Conte, but he was withdrawn after 58 minutes with Inter trailing 1-0.
Conte’s changes paid off, as they rallied to claim three points and remain on the coat-tails of Serie A leaders and city rivals AC Milan.
Saliba complains about being 'locked up' at Arsenal
William Saliba appears to have criticised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta via social media, claiming that he is being “locked up” at the Emirates Stadium.
Signed from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019, the France Under-21 centre-back has yet to make an appearance for the Gunners’ first team.
Unlike club-mate Mesut Ozil, Saliba has been included in the squad for the Premier League, though he is not eligible for European competition.
Man Utd rejected two-player swap from Juve for Pogba
Manchester United rebuffed an offer for Paul Pogba over the summer that would have seen two Juve stars move to Old Trafford, reports CalcioMercato.
Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa were offered to the Red Devils, but the approach fell on deaf ears as Pogba stayed put.
Gomez on his way out of Atalanta
GomePapu Gomez could be heading out of Atalanta in January.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the forward's relationship with coach Gian Piero Gasperini has completely broken down and Torino could be in the frame for a move.
Khedira confirms Ancelotti talks
Sami Khedira has confirmed contact with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.
The midfielder is targeting a move away from Juventus in January, and in an interview with Bild he said he would also be open to a return to VfB Stuttgart.
Dortmund eye Rose as Favre successor
Borussia Monchengladbach boss Marco Rose is the favourite to succeed Lucien Favre at Borussia Dortmund, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Favre was sacked on Sunday, following the 5-1 loss to Stuttgart, with Edin Terzic handed the reins until the end of the season when it is hoped they will lure Rose to the club.
Leipzig confirm Szoboszlai interest
RB Leipzig have confirmed their interest in Dominik Szoboszlai.
In an interview with Sky Germany, he German club’s CEO Oliver Mintzlaff stopped short of saying he expects a deal to be done, but the signs suggest they are winning the chase for the Hungary forward.
Van de Beek wrong to join United - Van Gaal
Louis van Gaal has claimed Donny van de Beek erred in joining Manchester United.
The Dutchman has struggled for playing time and his fellow countryman feels he was not the right fit for the Red Devils.
Koeman accuses Puig of being a mole
De Paul: Why leave Udinese?
Rodrigo De Paul is regularly associated with a move away from Udinese, but he is in no hurry to depart.
"I know Udinese is not PSG, but why change? It's hard to find a more comfortable place like this," he is quoted as having said by Calciomercato.
Dortmund sack Favre
Borussia Dortmund have sacked head coach Lucien Favre.
BVB were beaten 5-1 by Stuttgart on Saturday.
Wolves eye Rondon as Jimenez replacement
PSG set to swoop for Memphis?
Barcelona face challenge for Netherlands star
Paris Saint-Germain could make a move for Memphis Depay in the summer, Le Parisien reports.
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar particularly respect the Netherlands player and are keen to see a move take place.
Barcelona have long been associated with the attacker, whose contract is up in June.
'There's no better team in the world' - Neymar & Mbappe will extend with PSG, says Verratti
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti says that he is confident that both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will sign new deals with the club.
Milan and Sevilla fight over Thauvin
Marseille attacker Florian Thauvin is out of contract at the end of the season and will be approached by Milan and Sevilla, according to Calciomercato.
OM will not be willing to sell him in January as they are presently in the title race in Ligue 1.
Tottenham ready to launch Dybala push
Spurs target Juventus offensive ace
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are ready to pay Juventus €70 million for Paulo Dybala, according to TodoFichajes.
Dybala has struggled to find his best form this season, and with a deal that is up in 2022, Juve could be tempted into a sale.
Arteta open to January Arsenal return for Ozil
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened the door for Mesut Ozil to return to the squad in January.
'Man Utd haven't had a title-winning squad in six years' – Neville slams Red Devils recruitment after City stalemate
Former Manchester United man Gary Neville has put the boot into the club following their scoreless derby draw against Manchester City.
Arsenal face PSG challenge for Aouar
Houssem Aouar may have been closely linked with Arsenal in the summer, but PSG retain an interest in the Lyon midfielder.
RMC reports that the clubs will speak again in the spring.
Manchester City and Juventus are also following the case.
Hasenhuttl: Every Southampton player has their price
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted that if a good offer comes in for any of his players, the club will be forced to consider it.
“When we are performing well and other clubs are coming, wanting to take our players and give you the money you want, then you always discuss it," he said in quotes reported by Football Transfers.
“If it is necessary, we have to. If players don’t extend their contracts, and they are free and have to go, then they go.”
'It's in his interests to perform' - Wenger tells Man Utd how to handle Pogba situation
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that Manchester United should be handling the Paul Pogba situation better.
Saliba can leave Arsenal
Klopp opens up on Fabinho transfer
The coach said two Brazilians teamed up to sell Liverpool to Fabinho
Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the parts Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino played in Liverpool's signing of Fabinho.
The Braziliian joined the club from Monaco, and his fellow countrymen did their bit to seal the deal.
"I think the best help was probably Bobby as they knew each other from the national team and for sure what Phil said about Liverpool because he loved and still loves Liverpool, so these kinds of things helped,” Klopp said in the Liverpool Echo.
Getafe eye Kubo loan
Takefusa Kubo may be on the move again in January, with Getafe waiting in the wings should Real Madrid cut short his loan spell at Villarreal.
The Japanese forward has not made a single start in the league, and is considering his options.
A return to Real is one, but he could head out again as Marca claims Getafe are keen.
Warnock wants new Watmore deal
Neil Warnock wants Middlesbrough to tie Duncan Watmore to a new contract.
Watmore’s current short-term deal ends in January and Warnock is keen to get him tied down, according to the Middlesbrough Gazette.
Karembeu waiting on Mbappe decision
"Today, Kylian has to decide his objectives and his plans, if he wants to go to Real Madrid or stay at Paris,” Karembeu told Stats Perform News.
Read the full story on Goal!
Juventus want Pogba loan deal
The Serie A club may test United's resolve
Juventus are plotting a loan move for Paul Pogba in the January transfer window.
The Mirror claims Juve have been alerted to the recent furore surrounding the Frenchman and are exploring the prospect of a loan deal in January with an obligation to buy in the summer.
Zinchenko back on Wolves' radar
Wolves are ready to go back in for Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko in January.
Nuno Santo’s side failed with a bid earlier this year, but are aware of the defender’s lack of playing time at City and may tempt them with a bid in January - report the Daily Star.
Huntelaar drops retirement hint
Ajax forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has suggested he is likely to retire at the end of the season.
The 37-year-old has said he has been thinking about retirement and, according to Voetbal International, he said: "That moment is getting closer. I think this is my last season."
Pogba 'will always fight' for United
Paul Pogba has shot down suggestions that he is not committed to Manchester United.
The forward’s future has been up in the air following comments from his agent, but the midfielder says he is totally focused at Old Trafford.
"When you don’t know what’s going on inside don’t talk,” he wrote on Instagram.
Spurs to let Alli leave in January
The Telegraph claims Spurs want full market value for the midfielder, but would also consider a six-month loan for a player who has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain.