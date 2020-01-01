Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter talks with Eriksen ongoing

Cruzeiro reach agreement to sign Orejuela from Ajax
#Ajax 🤝 @Cruzeiro— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) January 11, 2020
¡Buena suerte Luis! 🇨🇴
Inter talks with Eriksen ongoing
Danish midfielder closing in on San Siro switch
Inter will hold more negotiations with Christian Eriksen's agent over the weekend - according to Sky Sports.
The Nerazzurri have already outlined an offer for the Tottenham star, who could complete a move to San Siro this month.
Manchester United have also been linked with Eriksen - whose current deal at Spurs expires this summer - but Inter are now in pole position to secure his services.
PSG ready to hand Icardi a four-year contract
Paris Saint Germain are expecting to sign Mauro Icardi from Inter on a permanent deal this summer - according to Foot Mercato.
The Argentine striker is currently plying his trade at Parc des Princes on a season-long loan, but he will be offered a four-year contract with the French champions this summer.
Icardi has scored nine goals in 11 Ligue 1 matches for PSG in the 2019-20 campaign.
Reinier set to join Real Madrid on five-year deal
Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Reinier Jesus from Flamengo - according to Sky Italia.
The 17-year-old has completed a medical and will now put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Santiago Bernabeu.
Reinier scored six goals in 14 outings for Flamengo in 2019.
Newcastle willing to let Gayle leave for £20m
Newcastle are willing to let Dwight Gayle leave the club in January - according to the Daily Mail.
The Magpies are also open to sending the 29-year-old out on loan, but only if an option to buy for £20 million (£26m) is included in any deal.
Gayle has only appeared in eight Premier League matches for Newcastle this term.
Yony Gonzalez completes move to Benfica from Fluminense
✍ Bem-vindo, Yony González!#PeloBenfica— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) January 10, 2020
Everton ready to offer £25m for Everton Soares
Everton are ready to submit a £25 million ($33m) offer for Gremio forward Everton Soares - according to ESPN.
Carlo Ancelotti has already held talks with the 23-year-old, and the Toffees hope to complete a deal while the January transfer window is open.
If Soares does indeed join Everton, he will link up with fellow Brazil internationals Richarlison and Bernard at Goodison Park.
Man Utd plot £40m bid for Diop
Manchester United are prepared to launch a £40 million ($52m) bid for West Ham centre-back Issa Diop - according to The Sun.
The Red Devils are likely to face competition for the 23-year-old's signature though, with Chelsea and Spurs also looking to bolster their defensive options.
Diop has racked up 15 Premier League appearances for West Ham this season.
Chiesa could leave Viola
Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa could be leaving the club during the current transfer window, according to reports.
The 22-year-old's agent and father has been in discussions with Fiorentina's owner Rocco Commisso about letting his son leave the club, Sportsmole reports.
Juventus, Inter Milan and Liverpool are reported to be interested in the Italian attacker.
Sporting KC linked with Congolese international
Sporting Kansas City have been linked with a move for Congolese international Guy Mbenza, reports Mercato365.
Mbenza has scored six goals in 12 matches for Tunisian giants Stade Tunisien, giving him the second-highest goal tally in the league.
Sporting KC did already make a splash this offseason at the forward position, bringing in Mexican international Alan Pulido from Chivas.
Vidal to Inter if Valverde is sacked
Arturo Vidal's future is set to be dictated by that of Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde, Mundo Deportivo reports.
If the coach is fired, which appears a matter of time according to the Spanish press, Vidal is planning an escape to Inter, aware that his position in the team would no longer be guaranteed.
Lyon knock back Hertha over Tousart
Lyon will not allow Lucas Tousart to join Hertha Berlin this month, L'Equipe reports.
The midfielder is no longer guaranteed a starting spot but a bid of €20m (£17m/$22.2m) was knocked back by the Rhone side.
Although they have publicly said they do not wish to sell, an offer of €30m could change their minds.
New deal for Minnesota United coach
Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath has signed a new deal with the club, The Athletic reports.
He has committed himself to the franchise until 2021, with a club option for another year.
Could Barcelona need another attacker?
Kante wants Real Madrid move
Chelsea stunned as star demands transfer
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante wants to move to Real Madrid, the Sun reports.
The tireless defensive midfielder wishes a new challenge in Spain and Los Blancos are ready to spend over £100m signing him.
Bayern Munich and Juventus are also interest in the France star.
Man City's centre-back need set to ease
Manchester City's need for a centre-back is set to ease, with the Times reporting Aymeric Laporte will be back in action this month.
The defending Premier League champions have often been forced to use veteran midfielder Fernandinho in that role this season.
Reina to sign for Aston Villa on Monday
Pepe Reina will complete a loan move to Aston Villa from AC Milan on Monday, The Sun believes.
The 37-year-old is set to join up with the Birmingham side until the end of the season, having previously turned out for Liverpool in England.
Tottenham eye Southampton ace Ings
Spurs identify Kane replacement
Tottenham have made Southampton striker Danny Ings a January target, the Daily Star reports.
With Harry Kane missing until April, Spurs are looking to add an attacking option to their side, with Moussa Dembele of Lyon and AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek also on their short list.