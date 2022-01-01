Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich join Man Utd in race to sign De Jong from Barcelona

Chelsea's Fofana bid rejected by Leicester
Brenden Rodgers has confirmed that Leicester rejected a third bid from Chelsea to sign Wesley Fofana and sent him to train with reserve team.
Bayern join Man Utd in race to sign De Jong (Mundo Deportivo)
Bayern Munich are plotting a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
The Netherlands international has been pursued by Manchester United all summer but no deal has been put in place.
The German side are open to paying a fee to take him on loan with an option to buy him outright, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Everton match Newcastle's £30m Joao Pedro bid
Everton are willing to offer £30 million to sign Joao Pedro from Watford, The Daily Mail claims.
Newcastle are offering the same figure for the forward, but the Toffees are in need of a new addition as they could lose Anthony Gordon to Chelsea.
West Ham join Crystal Palace in Gallagher bid
West Ham are prepared to make a move for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, The Sun reports.
Crystal Palace want to bring the midfielder back to Selhurst Park after he spent last season on loan there, while Newcastle have also been linked.
Hudson-Odoi close to Bayer Leverkusen move
Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to joining Bayer Leverkusen, Sky Sports reports.
The England international will spend the year on loan at the Bundesliga side if the deal goes through, with his Chelsea career stalling after another pre-season fell short of expectations.