Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona keen on Bernardeschi swap deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Getty Images

Juventus and Barcelona plan potential swap deal

2020-04-07T22:52:10Z

Juventus and Barcelona have been in talks regarding a series of summer moves

According to Calcio Mercato, Barcelona are keen on Juventus midifelder Federico Bernardeshi, with the Spanish side offering two players in exchange.

Juventus have been offered both Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umititi, with the former very interested in a move to Serie A

Liverpool believe Premier League rival leaked furlough plans

2020-04-07T22:50:23Z

Liverpool believe that a Premier League rival leaked their plans to furlough employees, according to the Athletic.

The Reds had no plan of making an announcement on the decision last weekend with the plan being to wait until Monday to give the club a chance to work with employees on the situation.

However, news broke on Saturday that the club was planning furloughs, and the Reds believe it was leaked by a different club after Premier League-wide discussions on how to handle the break away from football. 

La Liga players should expect coronavirus wage cuts - Tebas

2020-04-07T22:47:29Z

La Liga president Javier Tebas says that players and clubs should be expected to sacrifice money during this outbreak.

Atletico Madrid recently confirmed players had accepted a 70 per cent reduction and Tebas expects that to be enacted league-wide.

Read the full story on Goal!

Sporting CP hope for Slimani reunion

2020-04-07T22:46:46Z

Sporting CP are hoping to sign Islam Slimani this summer, reports A Bola.

Slimani previously played for the club from 2013-16 before leaving to join Leicester.

And with his Leicester deal set to end next summer, the forward looks set to move on with his former club among the suitors.

Everton and Dortmund remain in the hunt for Everton

2020-04-07T22:46:14Z

Brazilian winger Everton remains a target for both Everton and Borussia Dortmund, reports Globo Esporte.

Dortmund have been in contact with Gremio recently as they look to get out ahead of their competitors during this coronavirus quarantine.

The winger has a contract through 2023 and, with Gremio having made plenty of money from sales in recent seasons, it will take a large fee to pry him from the club.