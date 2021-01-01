Odisha vs Chennaiyin LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

TEAM NEWS
2021-01-13T13:15:18Z
Odisha vs Chennaiyin
🔔 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗣𝗦 𝗢𝗨𝗧 🔔#ISL #OFCCFC pic.twitter.com/JLxrQPlNP5— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 13, 2021
Odisha vs Chennaiyin
2021-01-13T13:13:37Z
Chennaiyin are winless in four games (three draws and a loss) as they prepare to take on Odisha who have also had a poor season in the seventh season of ISL.
Odisha have been leaking goals in the first half and Chennaiyin will hope they can get off to a good start. The game will kick off at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim wherein Chennaiyin have never won an ISL match.