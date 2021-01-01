Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Can Odisha do the double?
The last time these two sides met, Odisha thumped Kerala Blasters 4-2 where Diego Mauricio had netted a brace. Can they do the double and restore some pride for themselves?
Two changes in Kerala Blasters XI
Kibu Vicuna replaces Bakary Kone and Prasanth K with Jeakson and Gary Hooper in the Kerala Blasters lineup.
Three changes in the Odisha lineup
Gerry Peyton makes three changes in the Odisha XI which lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 4-1 in their last match. Hendry Antonay, Brad Inman and Steven Taylor replace Gaurav Bora, Paul Ramfangzauva and Manuel Ownu.
Team news!
Odisha vs Kerala Blasters - Team news!#ISL #OFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/cQ9J59MzBP— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 11, 2021
Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.