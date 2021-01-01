NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE - Follow ISL semi-final updates

29 - Uncharacteristically ppor
2021-03-06T14:31:56Z
Gallego attempts a cross towards the far post from the right flank but overhits it and ends up sending it into the stands. A curious lack of quality in the final third by both teams as the stop-start contest continues.
22 - Slow start
2021-03-06T14:24:48Z
No shots on target and no link-up play on show from the teams out on the pitch. David Williams has a go from distance after getting into a promising position but his effort fails to test the keeper.
14 - Danger but offside
2021-03-06T14:16:26Z
Lambot tries to pick out the run of left-winger Machado with a good diagonal from the back but the linesman raises his flag for offside.
10 - Chance!
2021-03-06T14:12:56Z
After a cagey first few minutes, Marxelinho cuts inside from the left flank, gets into the box and lays the ball off for the run of Javier Hernandez whose strike rolls wide!
KICK-OFF!
2021-03-06T14:02:29Z
NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun BaganATK Mohun Bagan have struggled in the first halves this season. Can NorthEast take advantage of that? Let's find out!
TEAM NEWS
2021-03-06T13:50:56Z
Minor alterations for NorthEast
Team news for the big game is here 👇 #ISL #NEUATKMB pic.twitter.com/M1gT03MknC— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 6, 2021
Can Habas end Jamil's unbeaten run?
2021-03-06T13:49:31Z
NorthEast United are unbeaten in nine games under Khalid Jamil, having won six games and drawn three. Bagan's last loss came against Mumbai City in the final league game of the season and will be bounce back and gain an advantage in the first leg.
NorthEast vs Bagan
2021-03-06T13:26:37Z
Khalid Jamil has not lost a single game as the NorthEast United coach since taking over midway through the league stage. He has led the team to the playoffs where they will be up against the mighty force of ATK Mohun Bagan