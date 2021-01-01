Nepal 0-0 India: Igor Stimac makes SEVEN changes

And here's how Nepal line-up
2021-09-05T10:58:19Z
Three changes made by Abdullah Al Mutairi
The starting XI.— All Nepal Football Association (@theanfaofficial) September 5, 2021
Anjan Bista, Nawayug Shrestha and Suman Aryal make way for Manish Dangi, Aashish Lama and Sujal Shrestha. #NEPvsIND pic.twitter.com/2E9sZpvCr2
TEAM NEWS
2021-09-05T10:55:49Z
Thapa, Seriton, Rahim start
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨@stimac_igor has made SEVEN changes to the India XI to face Nepal today 👇#BackTheBlue #BlueTigers #NEPIND #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/aET7vLVe9e— Goal India (@Goal_India) September 5, 2021
Two of two
2021-09-05T10:49:16Z
Nepal vs IndiaHello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second international friendly against Nepal after India held the hosts to a 1-1 draw on Thursday