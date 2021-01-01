Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Vicuna makes changes in Blasters' winning combination
Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu returns from injury to replace Abdul Hakku who had scored the opening goal in Kerala Blasters' last match against Hyderabad. The other changed Vicuna makes is Puitea in place of Rahul KP.
Two changes in the Mumbai City lineup
Sergio Lobera makes only two changes in the Mumbai lineup which defeated Hyderabad in their last match. Mandar Rao Dessai returns to the lineup after a long time replacing Vignesh D and Hugo Boumous comes in place of CY Goddard.
Team news!
Costa Nhamoinesu, Mandar Rao Dessai return
Mumbai City 🆚 Kerala Blasters - Team news!#ISL #MCFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/LP4Jhah5r4— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 2, 2021
Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters
The first ISL match of the new year features Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters. While Kerala Blasters have got their much needed confidence after picking up their first win against Hyderabad in their last outing, Mumbai will hope to kick off the new year from where they had left last year. A win would take the Islanders back to the top of the league table.