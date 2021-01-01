Mumbai City 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Fall hands Islanders the lead

Cooling break!
2021-02-28T14:31:07Z
End to end action in the first 30 minutes of the match but Mumbai City have the slender lead.
29' Pranjal's shot goes high
2021-02-28T14:30:26Z
Pranjal Bhumij cuts in from the left side and goes past Manvir Singh before unleashing a shot but the ball sails over the crossbar.
22' Marcelinho hits Mumbai wall twice
2021-02-28T14:23:52Z
Marcelinho takes a free-kick but the ball hits the wall and comes back to him as he takes another volley but once again the ball hits the Mumbai players.
19' Big blow for ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-28T14:20:17Z
Sandesh Jhingan is leaving the pitch with a hamstring injury as Prabir Das replaces him. Big, big blow for the Mariners.
End to end action
2021-02-28T14:16:38Z
ATK Mohun Bagan going all guns blazing after conceding early in the game.
7' GOAL! Mumbai City 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-28T14:08:31Z
Fall breaks the deadlockAhmed Jahouh sends a quality free-kick inside the box and Mourtada Falls heads the ball into the net. Boom! What a start to this blockbuster clash.
4' Amrinder stops Krishna's shot
2021-02-28T14:05:55Z
Mourtada Fall's poor clearance inside the box hits David Williams and goes straight to Krishna who takes a shot from close range but Amrinder does well to stop it.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-28T14:01:05Z
We are underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim!
Mumbai got the better of ATKMB last time
2021-02-28T13:42:33Z
Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the only goal of the game the last time these two sides met. But scenarios are different now as ATK Mohun Bagan are in red-hot form. They are unbeaten in their last six matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, have won just twice in their last six matches.
Contrasting style of plays
2021-02-28T13:42:11Z
211 - @atkmohunbaganfc have had just 39 sequences with 10+ passes after MD21 in the @IndSuperLeague, the least. Meanwhile, @MumbaiCityFC top the category with 211 sequences with 10+ passes. Contrasting.#MCFCATKMB #LetsFootball #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/TpZvxS0l8B— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 28, 2021
ATKMB make two changes
2021-02-28T13:40:44Z
Antonio Habas replace Javier Hernandes and suspended Subhasish Bose with Pronay Halder and Marcelinho.
Three changes in Mumbai lineup
2021-02-28T13:38:53Z
Sergio Lobera makes three changes in the Mumbai lineup as Mandar Rao Dessai, Hernan Santana and Pranjal Bhumij replace Mehtab Singh, Vignesh D and CY Goddard.
Team news!
2021-02-28T13:16:22Z
Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Team news 👇#ISL #MCFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/27Jq6Sing8— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 28, 2021
Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-28T13:15:29Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.