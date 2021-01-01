Live Blog

Maziya S&RC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

The Mariners will be looking to stay atop Group D...

4' - OFF-SIDE!

2021-08-21T16:05:51Z

Brilliant cross is delivered to Roy Krishna from the right flank as he finds the back of the net. But the assistant referee raises the flag for an off-side. He mis-timed his run on that occassion

2' - ATKMB looking to attack

2021-08-21T16:02:22Z

A long ball is played from the defense to Subasish on the left flank. But he fails to keep it in control. ATKMB have made their intentions clear early on

KICK-OFF!

2021-08-21T16:00:12Z

Roy Krishna gets the ball rolling. ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to register their second win on the trot tonight! 

2021-08-21T15:34:45Z

Maziya XI:

Irufaan (GK), Odawara, Mahudee, Nihan, Hamza, Yaamin, Blanco, Mirzokhid, Ibrahim, Ezekiel, Abdulla

Contrasting fortunes

2021-08-21T15:01:13Z

Advantage ATK Mohun Bagan

Antonio Habas will want to boost their chances of finishing first after a convincing 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC as the top team in the group qualifies for the Inter-Zone Semi-Final. Maziya S&RC lost their group opener by the same margin against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC, earlier today, crashed out of the group stage after managing a goalless draw in their second game of the group against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings.

ATK Mohun Bagan can seal a spot in the knockouts

2021-08-21T15:00:08Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's LIVE coverage as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives in Matchday 2 in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male