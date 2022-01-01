Matchday LIVE: Wolves vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Leicester & Juventus vs Sassuolo

Team News: Juventus v Sassuolo
📝 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁'𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲-𝘂𝗽! 🏆👇#JuveSassuolo #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/TaasmD5hd6— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 10, 2022
📄 #JuveSassuolo: la formazione neroverde per i Quarti di Finale di #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa ⤵️— U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) February 10, 2022
(4-2-3-1) Pegolo; Tressoldi, Ayhan, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Harroui, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Traore; Scamacca#ForzaSasol 💪🖤💚 @eToroItalia pic.twitter.com/gvT6ZX2WcA
Team News: Wolves v Arsenal
Tonight's line-up as we prepare to face @Arsenal. #WOLARS— Wolves (@Wolves) February 10, 2022
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/2rscNJ8IT4
📋 Introducing our starting XI…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 10, 2022
🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 returns
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 starts
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex as captain #WOLARS pic.twitter.com/7kzimQG2z2
Team News: Liverpool v Leicester
⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 10, 2022
Your Reds line-up to face @LCFC tonight, with @LuisFDiaz19 making his @PremierLeague debut! #LIVLEI
The #lcfc team news is in! 📝#LivLei pic.twitter.com/VjtpVVQzmE— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 10, 2022
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!
It's a limited programme for your Thursday entertainment - but boy, could they be a clutch of games set to entertain.
There's Premier League action and Coppa Italia knockouts to come - and a host of Europe's biggest and best sides will be there every step of the way.
Strap yourselves in - this could be a fun one!