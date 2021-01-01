Matchday LIVE: Villarreal's Rulli saves De Gea penalty to win Europa League final at Man Utd's expense

Thank you and good night

But at the end of the day, it is the underdog with only their passion to their name, coached by the overlord of Europa League success, who triumph in Gdansk. The streets in Poland will be filled with Yellow Submarines all night long.

Villarreal are Europa League champions - and for the next few days, the continent will sing their name after they finally wrote themselves into the history books alongside some of the greats.

That yellow is going to be matched with blue on Saturday though - but which shade will it be? It's Manchester City and Chelsea in the Champions League final - and until then, thank you for joining us and good night.