Matchday LIVE: Villarreal & Manchester United face off in Europa League final

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

The domestic season is over in Europe, the champions have been crowned, and everybody can put their feet up and have a well-earned pint ahead of what will surely be a pulsating summer of Euro 2020 football.

But what's that strange sight, cresting over the hill in the distance? Is it a Red Devil riding a Yellow Submarine? Surely the Beatles can't have cooked this one up - but continental football certainly can!

It's time to settle old scores, to repeat ancient history, to see who will come out on top in the tussle between Spain and England for European glory. It's the Europa League final, live from Gdansk, between Villarreal and Manchester United - and you can follow it all right here.