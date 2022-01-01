Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Tottenham, Man Utd and Man City in Premier League action plus the best from around Europe

Follow all the latest action from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and more with GOAL

Updated
Matt Doherty Leeds Spurs 2022
Big double chance for Spurs

2022-02-26T13:48:42.092Z

Spurs are fully in control at Elland Road and are wondering how they haven't made it 4-0.

Matt Doherty got onto an excellent pass and lined up a shot, but a fantastic save kept it out.

Heung-min Son followed up with a shot from the rebound but it was blocked.

Sessegnon down after colliding with post

2022-02-26T13:45:47.691Z

A chance just went by for Spurs as Matt Doherty whipped a dangerous ball into the box.

Ryan Sessegnong came sliding in to meet it at the back post but was unable to make contact and slid into the post, requiring treatment by the side of the pitch.

Four quick bookings in the second half

2022-02-26T13:40:28.721Z

The second half of the game has had a bit of a stop-start opening 10 minutes.

There have been four yellow cards handed out since the restart, with Ryan Sessegnon booked for Spurs for tripping, and Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo all being cautioned for Leeds.

A dire defensive run for Leeds

2022-02-26T13:25:09.000Z

WATCH: Kane scores after fantastic Hojbjerg pass

2022-02-26T13:05:19.514Z

(UK & US audiences)

WATCH: Kulusevski doubles Spurs' lead

2022-02-26T13:00:31.573Z

(UK & US audiences)

GOAL! Leeds 0-3 Tottenham

2022-02-26T12:57:37.242Z

Harry Kane gets his goal!

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sent a fantastic chipped pass towards the striker as he drifted towards goal.

It was a tight angle for the striker but he managed to get it beyond Illan Meslier.

GOAL! Leeds 0-2 Tottenham

2022-02-26T12:45:36.636Z

Dejan Kulusevski has just doubled the visitors' advantage.

He looked trapped down in the corner, found his way through to the box and fired it low into the Leeds net.

GOAL! Leeds 0-1 Tottenham

2022-02-26T12:40:31.000Z

Matt Doherty has fired Tottenham into the lead at Elland Road.

He comes blazing into the Leeds box to meet a low cross from Ryan Sessegnon and open the scoring.

Kick-off!

2022-02-26T12:30:11.000Z

We are underway in the Premier League match between Leeds and Tottenham.

Leeds are in dire need of a positive result today as they have taken just one point from their last five matches in the top-flight.

Spurs, meanwhile, hope to bounce back from their shock defeat at home to Burnley.

What do we have in store today?

2022-02-26T12:04:36.300Z

We'll be keeping you up to date with all of the following matches.

Leeds vs Tottenham
Man Utd vs Watford
Empoli vs Juventus
Everton vs Man City
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid vs Celta
Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-02-26T12:01:06.442Z

Another Saturday packed with football action is upon us!

Join GOAL as we follow the action across Europe's top leagues throughout the afternoon and evening.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all playing today.

So let's get ready to go!