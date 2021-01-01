Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea in Champions League semi-final first leg

Join us for all the action as the Blues travel for Spain for the first leg of a marquee European clash

Updated
Comments (0)
Werner Benzema GFX

The teams...

2021-04-27T17:43:05Z

Here is the team that Zinedine Zidane has selected to take on Chelsea this evening:

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Marcelo, Nacho, Militao, Varane, Carvajal, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

Here we go...

2021-04-27T17:33:23Z

Hello and welcome to the matchday live blog - and what a match it is.

It's Chelsea. It's Real Madrid. It's the Champions League semi-finals.

Let's do this!