Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid v Liverpool and Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League action

Just three sides left this week made it to this stage last season; City, who were knocked out by Lyon, and eventual finalists Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who play tomorrow.
But no side has qualified for all five of the last final eights including this season. City are on the longest current streak, with four consecutive appearances - but they were defeated by Monaco in the last-16 in 2017.
...but old villains await
But if there's one team who can claim to have a better handle on this trophy than Liverpool, then look no further than Real Madrid. Los Blancos' dominance of the Champions League is unparalleled; a baker's dozen of 13 crowns, including a hat-trick in a row under current boss Zinedine Zidane.
Their most recent triumph, in 2018, came against Jurgen Klopp's side, in a game best remembered on Merseyside for a multitude of reasons - and this is their first meeting since that fateful night in Ukraine. Vengeance, no matter what the Reds might say, hangs in the air this evening.
Reds ready to roar...
So, as it will be well known by now, City are not the only Premier League outfit in play today either. For the second time in three years, a trio of English clubs have fought their way through to the quarter-finals - and while Chelsea play tomorrow against Porto, it is the other many may have reason to fear.
No British club can match Liverpool's success when it comes to this competition. They are six-time winners, stretching back to 1977 - and last-but-one victors here too, claiming the prize against Tottenham just under two years ago. Even on shaky turf in the top flight, Europe is their playground.
This is how Pep Guardiola's Blues will look in just over an hour.
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Foden, Mahrez, De Bruyne (C)
SUBS | Steffen, Trafford, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero, Zinchenko, Laporte, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Garcia
And this is what the visitors to the Etihad Stadium will throw at them in response.
The news is here - this is how Liverpool will line up for their trip to Spain tonight.
And this is how their hosts will take to the field against them.
Haaland or nothing for Dortmund
Between them and a first semi-final berth under the Spaniard however is a team whose own fortunes are arguably a little more desperate. It's been a roller-coaster of a campaign for Borrusia Dortmund - and more in the sense that they seem to have broken down halfway round the vertical loop.
The Bundesliga outfit are seven points off the top four in their homeland, and interim boss Edin Terzic has overseen just two wins in their last five league games. But write them off at your peril; in Erling Haaland, they boast the competition's top scorer and arguably the hottest player in the game right now.
City's time to shine?
Six previous Champions League or European Cup winners remain. One further finalist also sits in the mix. And then there's one club who've never made it to the peak.
But Manchester City would not be fools to think that this could finally be the year they break that permanent drought. Pep Guardiola's side have skated comfortably up to this point many times before - but could this season be the one where the ice doesn't crack beneath them?
It's been a long time coming...
And then there were eight.
It's been a long road since the 2020-21 Champions League got started - the 2020 final hadn't even been played at the time San Marino's Tre Fiori went down 2-0 to Northern Ireland champions Linfield in August last year - but eight months on, we're almost at the business end of European club football's biggest prize.
The wheat has been separated from the chaff. The best have come through the rest. This is the third step from the summit of a late may evening in Istanbul - and nobody's going to want to trip up now.
It's just the two games for your pleasure this evening - but when it's the Champions League, there's little chance of being shortcharged.
We'll be bringing you all the action from:
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund (20:00)
Real Madrid v Liverpool (20:00)
(All times BST)