Matchday LIVE: Newcastle vs West Ham, Tottenham vs Man City, Barcelona vs Real Sociedad & more

West Ham have got the reward for their pressure as Aaron Cresswell has drawn them level with Newcastle!

Creswell found himself in acres of space just inside the box and sent in a low cross towards Soucek and Jarrod Bowen, but the ball bypassed both men and nestled in the back of Woodman's net.

The goal was initially ruled out, but a VAR review showed that neither player got a final touch, and Atkinson subsequently pointed to the centre circle.

Honours even!