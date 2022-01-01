Live Scores
Breaking News
Transfers
Premier League
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
Players
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mohamed Salah
Kevin De Bruyne
Romelu Lukaku
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Uefa Champions League
Info
Tables
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
PSG
Real Madrid
Juventus
Bayern Munich
Other teams
Players
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Kylian Mbappe
Erling Haaland
Neymar
European Football
La Liga
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Serie A
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Bundesliga
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig
Ligue 1
Table
Fixtures & results
News
PSG
Lyon
Marseille
Discover
Extra
Features
Video
FIFA 22
NxGN
Class of 2021
Class of 2020
Class of 2019
Class of 2018
Class of 2017
Class of 2016
Latest news & profiles
Goal 50
2019-20
2018-19
2017-18
2016-17
Latest news and specials
World Cup 2022
Latest
News
Asia
Breaking news
Fixtures & results
Standings
Europe
Breaking news
Fixtures & results
Standings
South America
Breaking news
Fixtures & results
Standings
Africa
Breaking news
Fixtures & results
Standings
Qatar Stars League
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Al Arabi
Al Duhail
Al Gharafa
Al Rayyan
Other teams
GOALSTUDIO
Live Blog
Matchday LIVE: Manchester United face Burnley in Premier League plus Inter v Roma in Coppa Italia
Keep up with Tuesday night's action from England and across Europe
Updated
19:15
22:30
08/02/2022
facebook
twitter
copy
Comments
(
0
)
facebook
twitter
copy
Comments
(
0
)
Close