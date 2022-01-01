Matchday LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in Premier League action plus PSG and Real Madrid

Everton v Man Utd

It's a start for Marcus Rashford too, with the under-fire Manchester United and England winger handed another chance to turn his form around today at Goodison Park.

The youngster's efforts off the field over the past few years have helped him emerge as one of the game's great figures, but a keen drop in form saw him left out in the cold for the Three Lions' most recent squad.

It raises the notion he could miss out on Qatar 2022 entirely, and he'll hope to kick himself back into top gear sooner rather than later.