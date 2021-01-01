Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Newcastle, West Ham vs Chelsea, Real Madrid vs Betis & more

Join us for coverage of the biggest games across Europe on a busy Saturday of match action

Updated
Tough but not impossible task for Newcastle

2021-04-24T10:49:15Z

Way back when the only Super Leagues being considered was in the oval ball, Newcastle and Liverpool regularly served up treats.

The Magpies have not won at Anfield since 1994, but it has not been a fortress this season. 

Burnley, Brighton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Fulham have made successful raids this season, so the door is ajar for Newcastle.

Top four on the line for Liverpool

2021-04-24T10:42:30Z

A win for Liverpool would take the Reds into the top four, potentially for only a few hours as West Ham and Chelsea face off later.

Newcastle are edging towards safety, but in all likelihood Steve Bruce put this game in the “would be nice” category. The Magpies are eight points clear of Fulham so have a bit of breathing space.

Liverpool team to face Newcastle

2021-04-24T10:32:39Z

Klopp's going for goals with Firmino, Jota, Mane and Salah all starting.

 

Newcastle team for Liverpool visit

2021-04-24T10:31:25Z

Allan Saint-Maximin starts for the Magpies.

 

Welcome to Anfield

2021-04-24T10:22:36Z

The reception for the Liverpool team bus is a bit more positive than at Elland Road earlier this week.

Which games are on today? 📅

2021-04-24T10:18:57Z

We've action from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 & more on this busy Saturday!

Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.

⚽️  12:30pm - (Merseyside Reds) Liverpool vs Newcastle

⚽️  14:30pm - Mainz vs Bayern Munich

⚽️  14:30pm - Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

⚽️  4pm - Metz vs PSG

⚽️  17:30pm - West Ham vs Chelsea

⚽️  20:00pm - Real Madrid vs Real Betis

All times BST

It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩 🎉

2021-04-24T10:10:06Z

Welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

We'll be bringing you all the latest from the biggest games today, so stay tuned for updates. 🚨

Team news, goals and all the incidents from action as it happens in England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and more! 💪