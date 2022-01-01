Matchday LIVE: Liverpool out to finish off Villarreal & seal Champions League final berth

LeBron excited for the final
PARIS HERE WE COME!!!!!!!! @LFC 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 3, 2022
Full time: Liverpool are through to the Champions League final
Liverpool have won!
It was an incredible fight back from Jurgen Klopp's side in the first half.
After going 2-0 down at half-time, they dominated the last 45 minutes and got back into the lead through goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.
WATCH: Mane puts Liverpool ahead
Mane passes the ball into an empty net after rounding Gerónimo Rulli! ⚽️— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022
Liverpool have turned this around with such ease in the second half!
Three goals in the space of 12 minutes 🌪#UCL pic.twitter.com/XsohPejL2j
Sadio Mane puts the tie on ice. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/RDysSIn6UY— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2022
Red card: Capoue sent off
Etienne Capoue has just chopped down Curtis Jones.
The challenge has earned the Villarreal star his second yellow card of the game.
The home team are now down to 10 men.
GOAL: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool
Sadio Mane gets in on the goals.
It's another howler from goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.
Liverpool's first two goals went through his legs, but this one is wild.
He comes rushing out of his box but is beaten to the ball by Mane, who skips a pass then takes his time before slotting it into the open goal.
Liverpool lead 5-2 on aggregate and are on their way into the final.
WATCH: Fabinho pulls one back for Liverpool
Fabinho slams the ball home! 💥— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022
Liverpool weren't going to roll over that easily...
Gerónimo Rulli won't want to see that one again! 😔 #UCL pic.twitter.com/vJvXvAYVCE
FABINHO HITS IT THROUGH RULLI'S LEGS. 💥 pic.twitter.com/dN4Cdi82Gk— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2022
GOAL: Villarreal 2-2 Liverpool
Luis Diaz scores!
It's a fantastic ball in from Trent Alexander-Arnold and the attacker slips in to nod home.
Liverpool have equalised in the game and once again have a two-goal lead over the two legs.
They now lead 4-2 on aggregate.
GOAL: Villarreal 2-1 Liverpool
Fabinho has scored!
Liverpool are back in the tie as the Brazilian takes on a pass and sends it low and through the goalkeeper's legs.
It's 2-1.
Villarreal dropping off in second half
Liverpool seem to be taking control of possession in the first 15 minutes of the second half.
Villarreal have dropped back a bit and are not playing with the same intensity we saw in the first period.
57' - Mane finds space in behind and sends in a cross, Diaz tries to finish it acrobatically but it goes over.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2022
[2-0]#UCL | #VILLIV pic.twitter.com/pzuYV1oduX
Second half underway
The second half has begun.
A huge 45 minutes ahead for both teams as Villarreal aim to maintain control of the match and complete their come back.
Liverpool, meanwhile, must fight their way back into the match.
WATCH: Coquelin gets Villarreal's second
WOOOOOOOOW! 🤯— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022
A great cross, a stunning leap, and a perfect header! 🎯
Francis Coquelin has drawn this tie level!#UCL pic.twitter.com/bmpwsptIAp
FRANCIS COQUELIN! TIE LEVEL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QjsKXbwVUB— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2022
WATCH: Dia puts Villarreal ahead
Boulaye Dia gets the opener! ⚽️— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022
Villarreal have already halved their deficit in the third minute of the game! 😱
This tie IS NOT over! 👊#UCL pic.twitter.com/fKUIE4JZ7F
VILLARREAL INSIDE 3 MINUTES. 😳— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 3, 2022
What a time for Boulaye Dia to score his first #UCL goal! 💥 pic.twitter.com/k73ozw98zL
GOAL: Villarreal 2-0 Liverpool
Villarreal have doubled their lead against Liverpool!
This time it's Francis Coquelin who gets on the end of a cross by Etienne Capoue to nod past Alisson.
Villarreal with a big chance and penalty claim
Giovani Lo Celso was just sent through on goal and had a great chance.
But Alisson came rushing out and stopped the Villarreal star.
The home side made a big claim for a penalty, but the referee dismissed their cries.
What a time to get your first Champions League goal
Champions League scorer for the first time ✅— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 3, 2022
🟡 What a moment for Boulaye Dia & Villarreal!#UCL pic.twitter.com/YTnM5FReEc
GOAL: Villarreal 1-0 Liverpool
Villrreal have pulled a goal back!
A cross into the back post was played across to Dia who fired in the opening goal of the game.
Kick-off: Villarreal vs Liverpool
The semi-final second-leg is underway!
Who will progress to the final?
Liverpool have the upper hand having won 2-0 at Anfield, but Villarreal have sprung a few surprises already in this campaign and will feel up to the task.
Atmosphere building in Spain
QUÉ GRANDES SOIS, GROGUETS.#UCL pic.twitter.com/z8RbYp2jXZ— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) May 3, 2022
How are we feeling, Reds? 🤔#UCL | #VILLIV pic.twitter.com/K0OfyzgPml— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2022
Will Villarreal miss Danjuma?
Arnaut Danjuma is missing for Villarreal because of a muscle injury.
The Netherlands international is the Spanish side's top scorer in the Champions League with six goals, and their most prolific in La Liga with 10.
He will surely be a big loss for the Yellow Submarine, who start with Gerard Moreno and Dia up front against Liverpool.
Are we set for an all-England final?
Heading into the #UCL semi-final second legs, @OptaAnalyst turns to our #AI predictor to sort the chances of progression for the four remaining clubs.— Stats Perform (@StatsPerform) May 3, 2022
It's looking like an all-#PL final, but anything is possible on the road to Paris.
👉 https://t.co/UYOxEugLSI pic.twitter.com/H34y0HzKKY
Team news: Villarreal Aurier and Coquelin return to starting XI
¡Nuestro 1️⃣1️⃣ inicial para el partidazo histórico ante el Liverpool!#UCL pic.twitter.com/mfvZtviHtr— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) May 3, 2022
Team news: Salah, Alexander-Arnold & Fabinho back in Liverpool starting XI
⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2022
The Reds to face @VillarrealCF tonight in the #UCL semi-final second leg! #VILLIV
Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog
Hello and welcome to today's matchday blog!
GOAL will keep you up to date as we find out one of the teams that will book their place in the Champions League final.
Will Liverpool hold on to their 2-0 lead from the first leg to progress?
Or can Villarreal claw their way back into the tie and go through?