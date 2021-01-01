Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Man City face Southampton & Arsenal, Inter & Atletico all in action

GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Bochum

2021-09-18T13:49:19Z

Leroy Sane has given Bayern Munich the lead with an excellent free-kick!

It took just 17 minutes for the Bundesliga champions to break the deadlock.

Full-time: Wolves 0-2 Brentford

2021-09-18T13:27:58Z

Ivan Toney maintained his fantastic form for Brentford as they collected three points against Wolves.

Toney got a goal and an assist in the first half as his side got their second Premier League win of the season despite going down to 10 men.

Team news: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

2021-09-18T13:15:17Z

Ibrahima Konate makes his Liverpool debut against Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is missing out because of illness, resulting in James Milner slotting into the defence.

Team news: Burnley vs Arsenal

2021-09-18T13:11:07Z

Arsenal are looking to make it two wins in a row to prove they are over their horrendous start to the Premier League season.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are back in the starting XI, having missed out on a place when they beat Norwich last week.

Team news: Man City vs Southampton

2021-09-18T13:00:23Z

Pep Guardiola is fielding a much different team to that which beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek.

Nathan Ake will start against Southampton despite the death of his father just a few days ago, while Ferran Torres drops to the bench and Gabriel Jesus gets the nod.

Team news: Bayern vs Bochum

2021-09-18T12:35:30Z

Bayern are aiming for a fifth straight Bundesliga win when they host Bochum.

The visitors, meanwhile, have three points to their name so far in the German top-flight.

Here's how they line up for this afternoon's clash:

Arsenal have arrived for Burnley clash

2021-09-18T12:23:43Z

GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Brentford

2021-09-18T12:09:29Z

Bryan Mbeumo has doubled Brentford's lead.

This time Ivan Toney turns provider as he puts the ball in the box for Mbeumo to knock into the net.ton

 
Brentford goal ruled out

2021-09-18T11:41:08Z

Brentford thought they had taken the lead against Wolves after getting the ball in the net.

But Ivan Toney's effort was disallowed because Bryan Mbeumo was offside in the build-up.

Who is playing today?

2021-09-18T11:00:09Z

We have several top teams in action today and Goal will be here to keep you up to date with all the key moments.

Today's headline games are as follows:

Burnley vs Arsenal
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Man City vs Southampton
Bayern Munich vs Bochum
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club
Inter vs Bologna

Welcome to the Goal matchday blog!

2021-09-18T10:46:51Z

Another exciting weekend of football is upon us!

Follow the action live with Goal as we keep up with all the action across Europe's top leagues.