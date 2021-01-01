Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Man City face Southampton & Arsenal, Inter & Atletico all in action

GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Bochum
Leroy Sane has given Bayern Munich the lead with an excellent free-kick!
It took just 17 minutes for the Bundesliga champions to break the deadlock.
LEEEEEROOYYYYY! WOW 🤩— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 18, 2021
🥨 #FCBBOC 1-0 (17')
Full-time: Wolves 0-2 Brentford
Ivan Toney maintained his fantastic form for Brentford as they collected three points against Wolves.
Toney got a goal and an assist in the first half as his side got their second Premier League win of the season despite going down to 10 men.
44 - With a goal and assist today, Ivan Toney has scored (33) or assisted (11) 44 league goals (excl. play-offs) since joining Brentford in 2020, at least seven more than any other player in England's top four tiers since the start of last season.
Team news: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Ibrahima Konate makes his Liverpool debut against Crystal Palace.
Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is missing out because of illness, resulting in James Milner slotting into the defence.
🔴 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴
Here's your Reds line-up for today's meeting with Crystal Palace in the Premier League…
Trent misses out through illness, while Joel Matip is rested.
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #LIVCRY— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 18, 2021
Team news: Burnley vs Arsenal
Arsenal are looking to make it two wins in a row to prove they are over their horrendous start to the Premier League season.
Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are back in the starting XI, having missed out on a place when they beat Norwich last week.
📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up against Arsenal this afternoon at Turf Moor
🚨 Team news from #BURARS...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2021
Team news: Man City vs Southampton
Pep Guardiola is fielding a much different team to that which beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek.
Nathan Ake will start against Southampton despite the death of his father just a few days ago, while Ferran Torres drops to the bench and Gabriel Jesus gets the nod.
Your City XI to face the Saints! ⬇️— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 18, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish
SUBS | Carson, De Bruyne, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand
🔷 #ManCity
🚨 Time for team news 🚨— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 18, 2021
Here's the #SaintsFC side that will be taking on #ManCity: pic.twitter.com/HfsdOYYsfy
Team news: Bayern vs Bochum
Bayern are aiming for a fifth straight Bundesliga win when they host Bochum.
The visitors, meanwhile, have three points to their name so far in the German top-flight.
Here's how they line up for this afternoon's clash:
Our starting XI for today's Wiesn home game 🥨#FCBBOC #packmas
Unser Team für #FCBBOC!🙌— VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848eV) September 18, 2021
So läuft's heute
Arsenal have arrived for Burnley clash
Arsenal arriving at Turf Moor. Tomiyasu doing the pre-match media, so he’ll be starting. Holding has travelled. pic.twitter.com/4RyrZ2Qoo6— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Brentford
Bryan Mbeumo has doubled Brentford's lead.
This time Ivan Toney turns provider as he puts the ball in the box for Mbeumo to knock into the net.ton
GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Brentford
Toney opens the scoring for the visitors!
The striker tucked home a penalty to put his side ahead.
NEVER. IN. DOUBT— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021
🐺 0-1 🐝 #BrentfordFC #WOLBRE
Brentford goal ruled out
Brentford thought they had taken the lead against Wolves after getting the ball in the net.
But Ivan Toney's effort was disallowed because Bryan Mbeumo was offside in the build-up.
8' After Wolves have the better of the opening exchanges, @ivantoney24 thinks he's scored but a flag eventually goes up for offside against @BMbeumo19 in the build-up— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021
🐺 0-0 🐝 #BrentfordFC #WOLBRE
Team news: Wolves vs Brentford
The Premier League's early kick-off is between Wolves and Brentford.
Let's take a look at how they line up...
Unchanged for #WOLBRE!— Wolves (@Wolves) September 18, 2021
🐺📋
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021
No changes for our trip to Molineux#BrentfordFC #WOLBRE
Who is playing today?
We have several top teams in action today and Goal will be here to keep you up to date with all the key moments.
Today's headline games are as follows:
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Man City vs Southampton
Bayern Munich vs Bochum
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club
Inter vs Bologna
