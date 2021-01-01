Matchday LIVE: England vs Denmark updates, news and TV reaction

Denmark make triple swap
A fluid spell of pressure from England sees Denmark match them blow for blow as the Danish Dynamite continue to frustrate their hosts attempts at the back.
Mount eventually lifts a little shot in and Schmeichel mops it up easily enough, That's the signal for Andreas Christensen to go down and get some treatment - which allows Denmark to regroup on the sidelines and mull some changes. They have a clutch of players ready to come on - though play resumes before they can.
Now they arrive; Yussuf Poulsen, Daniel Wass and Christian Norgaard are all on, replacing Stryger Larsen, Damsgaard and Dolberg.
Schmeichel saves Danish bacon
Kasper Schmeichel said NO ❌#EURO2020 | #DEN #ENG pic.twitter.com/GgwbdgyH2h— Goal (@goal) July 7, 2021
England give glimpse of talents again
Ah, there's the flash of England that they've been perhaps missing in the second half so far. Sterling holds up a fine delivery in the box and flicks it on for Shaw on the short side.
The left-back can't pull it across quite for Saka in the middle, deflected out for a corner instead. Denmark steady their hand and Shaw's volley back in is seized upon by Schmeichel.
Denmark swelling in confidence
A corner for Denmark almost comes undone for the visitors, after Saka's clearing header is almost picked up by Sterling for the counter. They manage to bring it back, before they volley it well wide of the mark.
Dolberg sticks a shot straight to Pickford a moment later. The Danish Dynamite are picking off England's passes all too easily in midfield right now for the Three Lions' liking.
Fine saves at both ends
Denmark are having another promising spell now, and Martin Braithwaite swings a very dangerous ball into England's box.
Pickford comes flying off his lines to punch it away but the danger is far from over. The Three Lions ride it out - just - and then hurl a wonderful break downfield through Sterling, with Kane winning a free-kick out on the right flank.
Mount puts it in - and that is a super save from Schmeichel to deny Maguire's header at the left post! What a touch from the keeper. He has kept his side in this match there with his work.
Maguire picks up first booking
The ball is curled in and referee Danny Makkelie immediately awards a free-kick to the visitors in the box.
Not only that, but it will be a yellow card for Harry Maguire. The England man is furious but the officials deem that he caught Simon Kjaer across the face and neck with a swinging arm there.
Medics take their time checking out the Danish captain, before play resumes and Kasper Dolberg is flagged for offside after firing a shot that forces a good save from Pickford down the other end.
Saka earns early set-piece
Bukayo Saka pops up on the right wing in broken play to make a move forward and Jannik Vestergaard boldly checks him to the ground.
It's a tough angle for a set-piece delivery but both sides pile bodies into the box.
Back underway
Here we go then. There's a huge three-quarters of an hour incoming at Wembley - and maybe more beyond that.
Both sides have dodged extra-time this tournament so far, unlike Italy, who await the winner on Sunday. Will they be forced to go the distance this time around?
There's been no changes at the break too. It's as you were for both Gareth Southgate and Kasper Hjulmand.
Raheem rides again!
A crucial time for #ENG to score 🙌#EURO2020 | #DEN pic.twitter.com/mhQwWhYn7Q— Goal (@goal) July 7, 2021
Changes incoming?
It's hard to see quite what England need to alter - both Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka, out wide, have pressed up exceptionally well in attack.
One of them will likely drop off for a replacement if the game remains tied well past the hour-mark though - and it's not like the Three Lions are short of options.
As for Denmark, they have looked shrewd on the ball and perhaps a little less sure off it when their hosts have gone for low rather than high deliveries. There's not many ways to shore that up if chasing a winner however.
What a hit!
First direct free-kick at EURO 2020 🎯✅— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 7, 2021
🇩🇰 Unforgettable moment for Denmark star Mikkel Damsgaard!#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/xawbghoz25
England shade possession but Denmark remain potent danger
With 60 per cent of the ball, England have shaded this one for overall control so far - but much as Italy did last night, Denmark have picked their moments smartly on the counter-attack.
Jordan Pickford - who conceded moments after setting that England record to a brilliant free-kick - has looked a little bit twitchy. If the Danish Dynamite throw more at him, he could be in for a long evening.
With four shots apiece, this is nicely poised. Who will still be dreaming when the final whistle goes?P
England reap rare own goal benefits
3 - Simon Kjaer's own goal is the first England have benefitted from in European Championship history, and third overall at a major tournament (against Czechoslovakia and Paraguay in the 1982 and 2006 World Cups). Pegging. #ENGDEN— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2021
HT: England 1-1 Denmark
A pair of ping-pong balls from Walker and Shaw, across the penalty area, keeps Denmark on their toes but there's no penetration from England on this occasion to cause them too much chaos at the back.
Kane tries to thread a ball through to Saka and the visitors lash it out for a throw-in. The Three Lions look content to hold it until the break - and it comes without injury time at Wembley.
That will be that for the first half. Mikkel Damsgaard's superb free-kick has been negated by Simon Kjaer's own goal. It's all square in London - and it's there for the taking.
England offer shrewd response
Quite how Sterling didn't bury that earlier opportunity moments before the equaliser - again, Kane and Saka setting him up bang in front of goal - is something of a miracle.
But England, having gone behind for the first time in this tournament, have shown their mettle to square it up in pleasingly quick fashion. Gareth Southgate will be happy with that.
Is there a third finish before the break in this match?
GOAL: England 1-1 Denmark
(Simon Kjaer OG, 39)
Raheem Sterling rides to the rescue again and England are level with half-time in sight!
It's actually not the Manchester City man who will get the goal but rather Simon Kjaer, netting yet another Euro 2020 own goal. Moments after the forward is denied at close-range by a superb Kasper Schmeichel stop, the Three Lions come down the right wing in blistering fashion.
Kane shapes a superb ball for Saka and the latter cuts it back for Sterling to steer home - but the Denmark captain does the job for him with his defensive block, putting it into his own net. We're back on level terms!
Denmark retain sharp danger
A free-kick for England now, after Kane is felled near the edge of the Danish box, is rattled straight into Kjaer's head by Sterling - and then, after Walker's throw is cleared, the visitors tear downfield on the counter.
That is swift, sharp stuff and only a wayward looping ball at the end allows John Stones to clear off the danger. Denmark can smell blood in the water; a second goal before the break would give them a huge cushion in a clash like this.
Damsgaard blinder makes Euro 2020 history
Believe it or not, that is the first direct free-kick goal at this tournament - and what a strike it is too.
Denmark are in absolute dreamland with that one and you can't blame them in the slightest. They weathered the early test of England possession and have struck back with a piece of solid gold.
The Three Lions are looking very nervy now. Jens Stryger Larsen flicks a backheel all too easily through the defence and the hosts are fortunate there is no-one there from the attack to latch on to it.
They have gone behind for the first time this summer. What a test they face under the glare of expectation.
GOAL: England 0-1 Denmark
(Mikkel Damsgaard, 30)
Holy cow, what a free-kick finish from Mikkel Damsgaard that is! England concede for the first time at Euro 2020!
A particularly messy huddle reaching for the first set-piece produces another Denmark free-kick, after Shaw is deemed to have wrestled Andreas Christensen to the ground.
From just over 20 yards out, the attacker steps up and leathers it towards the near top-left corner. Jordan Pickford gets fingertips to it but only just; it skims past his gloves and almost takes the net off the goalframe.
It just got a whole lot more taxing for the Three Lions at Wembley.
Denmark steadying field position
A foul on Saka presents England with a set-piece chance 30 yards or so out on the centre-right flank, but Denmark prove sternly up to the task in defence. A few different balls are swept in by the Three Lions, to no avail.
The Danish Dynamite come through midfield now and Mason Mount leaves a little too much on Kasper Dolberg, to concede some field position. The visitors have found some rhythm with the ball at their feet now.
Pickford sets new goalkeeper record
721 - Jordan Pickford has set a new record for an England goalkeeper for most minutes without conceding, overtaking Gordon Banks' 720 minutes set between May/July 1966. Unbreakable. #ENGDEN #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Thlx5Um8oc— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2021
Tempo dropped at Wembley
They've done it before and they'll do it again - England have dropped the pace under the arch in north London.
It's been a feature of Gareth Southgate's side this summer, measuring themselves throughout - and given they've gone unbeaten in every game so far, they can't be blamed too much for trying the same trick here.
Nobody has exploited them so far, and Damsgaard is the latest to fail to take advantage; after a superb tackle in midfield robs Kane, the passage of play Denmark put together comes to an end with a wayward shot.
A tribute for Christian
The world of football is with you, Christian ❤️#EURO2020 | #ENG #DEN pic.twitter.com/vlESxSO16S— Goal (@goal) July 7, 2021
Denmark almost punish hosts' mistakes
Phillips and Pickford have had superb tournaments for England, but a pair of consecutive errors nearly undoes their country's work here now. The former misplaces a touch and Hojbjerg fires a low shot in.
Then the goalkeeper's distribution fails him and he sends it straight to Damsgaard, who sees his ball back into the box carried wide for a corner.
Pickford makes amends with a neat punch to clear the set-piece, but that should be a suitable wake-up call for England. The luxury of an early lead, as found against Ukraine, has not fallen for them this time around.
England fire in first efforts
England's first corner of the game is ably headed away by Denmark and almost sparks a swift counter, but some sharp work allows the Three Lions to cut off their avenues.
Sterling, very much the man of the moment for his country over the past year, cuts around two defenders and fires a tight, low shot straight to Kasper Schmeichel. That will be the first proper attempt on target of the game.
If England watched any of yesterday's semi-final, they'll know they cannot do what Spain did - muster the possession and spurn the chances.
Kane absolutely slashes a half-volley into orbit now after a fine pass from Walker puts him into a spot of space on the edge of Denmark's box. Two shots for the hosts now.
Superman?
'I must go now; my people need me.' 🛸#EURO2020 | #ENG #DEN pic.twitter.com/u7lBZ9YsZQ— Goal (@goal) July 7, 2021
Walker shows defensive mettle
The pressure has been one-way traffic for England so far, but Joakim Maehle now makes an incursion down the left wing. He squares up with Kyle Walker and the Manchester City man comes out on top with some smart, intelligent defending.
That will be a tussle to watch throughout. Denmark clip a long ball into a large gap a moment later, and Walker again hurries across to muscle out Mikkel Damsgaard, allowing Jordan Pickford a hassle-free collection.
Some smart spot selection from the Danish Dynamite there. They will take their chances when they come - and come they certainly will, given how England tend to regulate their tempo after fast starts.
Kane lays on first opportunity
You've seen that kind of move from England before, down through the years! A misplaced Three Lions pass sparks a Denmark counter, one quickly defused, and then the hosts throw defence into attack.
Kalvin Phillips flicks Bukayo Saka on down the right, who slips Harry Kane further on and the keeper curves a lovely ball low into the box.
Sterling is just a little too late to get the touch on it, and it drifts harmlessly away to be mopped up by Denmark at the back.
Early exchanges show crunching initiative
Both Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are on the end of some hefty challenges across the opening plays, with the former immediately looking to put a high press to good use in Denmark's half.
Luke Shaw gets a quick word for a challenge on Jens Stryger Larsen, before England appeal for a back-pass to Kasper Schmeichel. The officials are not interested in their claims.
The noise is biblical, truly, at Wembley. It's an echo chamber that could burst the eardrums in here.
KO: England v Denmark
Anthems concluded
Insert the obligatory "this anthem slaps" quote here, though it is fair to say not many people have been as enthused about the songcraft quality of God Save the Queen as many of its rival contenders.
For the fourth time at Euro 2020, the Netherlands' Danny Makkelie takes the whistle as match referee - and the second time at Wembley, no less, having been the man in the middle for the Three Lions' win over Germany.
Harry Kane and Simon Kjaer shake hands in the middle of the park under his watch. Both look cool, composed. They - and their teams - are in for a huge evening.
Teams emerge at Wembley
How are your nerves, England fans? How about you, Denmark supporters?
The time is almost upon us. Wembley, limited with Covid-19 restrictions, is still a sea of red and white. The two sides are in the tunnel; the Three Lions in white and the Danish Dynamite in red.
Here they come for the national anthems! Listen to that roar!
Almost time...
If you thought it was noisy at Wembley last night, then think again. Compared to yesterday's volume, this is off the charts.
This is the biggest game in modern England history to be played on home soil, surely - trumping the win over Germany last week by sheer default of what this occasion is.
Denmark have very much brought their support though. One note to keep in mind - the Danish Dynamite have gone further in this contest on the road, having been forced to head all the way to Baku to beat the Czech Republic before heading here. Could there be a jet lag hangover for them?
Like a dream...
The perfect night for it 🤩#EURO2020 | #ENG #DEN pic.twitter.com/seZOjW8zh6— Goal (@goal) July 7, 2021
Klinsmann: England always Euro 2020 faves
But if the ex-Manchetser United man firmly believes that the hosts are on the back foot, then Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann thinks otherwise.
The former national team boss was on the side that lifted the trophy at Euro 1996 on English soil, though he missed his nation's penalty shootout victory over the Three Lions in the semi-finals.
But in assessing the shortcomings of his home country at this tournament - another disappointing finish to end Joachim Low's tenure on a whimper after they were downed at Wembley - the famed forward feels that Southgate's side were the ones to beat all along this summer.
Can Saka's unicorn swing it tonight?
19 - At 19 years and 305 days, Bukayo Saka is the youngest Englishman to start a match at the semi-final stage or later of a major tournament. Unicorn. #ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/ARmaK1260o— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2021
Denmark favourites to win, says Schmeichel Sr
We've already mooted whether it is apt to describe England as favourites tonight, given that momentum feels just as much with Denmark as it does them - and one Danish legend certainly feels that it is wrong to give them the tag.
But while Kasper Hjulmand stopped shy of claiming that his side were the favourites after disabusing their underdog moniker, legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has absolutely no qualms about suggesting that his nation are on top heading into this clash.
The shotstopper was of course pivotal to the Euro 1992 triumph of the country, and his son Kasper has followed in his footsteps to become a Premier League and FA Cup winner with Leicester City. Why shouldn't he see them as the ones to beat tonight?
Kasper's friendly posts?
Last time Kasper Schmeichel played at Wembley...— Goal (@goal) July 7, 2021
🦊🏆#EURO2020 | #ENG #DEN pic.twitter.com/tkk9oK5rKs
Maehle Denmark's latest shining star
If Luke Shaw is going to have competition in the wing-back stakes tonight though, he couldn't have asked for much of a tougher opponent than Joakim Maehle, perhaps Denmark's biggest breakout on the Euro 2020 stage.
The Atalanta man has been one of the Danish Dynamite's standouts, and arguably makes for their most incisive threat from deep in their own territory, a player capable of tearing up the pitch with his pinpoint runs and deliveries.
He's just the latest talent to emerge from the Serie A side - and in the absence of Eriksen, he's held himself up as an attacking lightning rod for his side to rally around.
Stacked to the back?
Some of England's options off the bench tonight...— Goal (@goal) July 7, 2021
🦁 Marcus Rashford
🦁 Jack Grealish
🦁 Jadon Sancho
🦁 Phil Foden
🦁 Jude Bellingham
🦁 Jordan Henderson
Firepower 🔥#EURO2020 | #ENG #DEN pic.twitter.com/rCZtwWDvzr
Golden Glove is England's - but Golden Boot up for grabs
Italy's failure to keep a clean sheet last night means that, no matter what happens here, England have already picked up one honour from Euro 2020, with Jordan Pickford the tournament's Golden Glove victor after his five clean sheets in five games.
But the matter of the Golden Boot remains up for grabs among a clutch of players tonight. England duo Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, plus Denmark's Kasper Dolberg, all have three apiece, two shy of the top of the scoring charts.
Cristiano Ronaldo sits there, despite Portugal being knocked out in the last-16 - and he holds the summit of five finishes at Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic for good measure.
History awaits
🤍❤️#ForDanmark #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/9q0fZVNFx7— DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) July 7, 2021
Eriksen and medics invited to Euro 2020 Final
In further Denmark news, Christian Eriksen may not be able to play right now, but he could be among the crowd on Sunday.
He his wife and the half-dozen medical staff who attended to him following his cardiac arrest have been invited to the final by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.
It is currently unknown whether Eriksen will make the trip from his home country, where he continues to recover, though the six medics are expected to attend as guests on Sunday.
'Has it ever been home?' - Schmeichel aims dig at England
If you've been lucky - or unlucky, perhaps - to be within earshot of Three Lions this summer, then you'll have heard that it may well be coming home.
Kaspar Schmeichel, whose long career on British shores probably makes him among the most English-versed members of Denmark's squad however, certainly couldn't resist a crack about whether it actually has come home before when someone thought to ask him earlier this week.
England, of course, have never won the European Championship. Their previous best finish was the semi-finals, at Euro 1968 and Euro 1996.
Calm before the storm
Semi-final ready! 😍 pic.twitter.com/aVuugOCbKD— England (@England) July 7, 2021
Maguire repays Southgate's faith
If Shaw has been the brightest spark among his nation's impressive defence, then credit must also go to Harry Maguire, whose participation in this tournament looked in jeopardy just over a month ago.
Having missed Manchester United's run-in through injury, there's a debate to be made that he might not have made the cut for his country had there not been expanded squads, but he has recovered to start their knockout games - and proven a robust presence at the back since then.
Given where the centre-back found himself ahead of last term - in a jail cell in Greece - it has been a remarkable turnaround, with the former Leicester City man nabbing a goal against Ukraine to further repay Southgate's faith in him.
How England hero Shaw proved Mourinho wrong
Plenty of heroes have emerged for the Three Lions across the past few weeks - but perhaps none has been as low-key impressive as Luke Shaw, with the left-back completing his global rehabilitation.
A member of England's Brazil 2014 squad under Roy Hodgson, injury and intermittent form - along with a prolonged spell out of favour at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho - looked to have scuppered his hopes of ever reemerging on the international stage.
But a superb season for club has earned him a richly deserved recall for country - and since then, he has locked down his position ahead of Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier with a clutch of superb performances, including two assists against Ukraine.
Ready, aim, fire?
43 - In their first two games at #EURO2020, Denmark had 43 shots and scored just one goal. The Danes have had a further 43 shots in their last three games, netting 10 goals. Contrast. #ENGDEN— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2021
Road to Wembley: Denmark
Like every side that made it to the semi-finals, the Danish Dynamite had the luxury of a group stage played entirely in their own backyard, though their progression has proven a more curious story to watch.
Rocked by Christian Eriksen's exit in extraordinary circumstances, an opening defeat to minnows Finland looked to have sunk their chances before they started, while a battling defeat to Belgium next up seemed to signal the end.
But a riotous response against Russia, followed by a late evisceration of Wales in the last-16 showed that their mettle was strong enough to weather the storm - and they've turned pain into pleasure since, managing their win over the Czech Republic with intelligence. Can they repeat that tonight?
Road to Wembley: England
When Raheem Sterling tucked in the sole finish against Croatia at Wembley in the Three Lions' opening game of Euro 2020, in Group D, a wave of relief passed through those assembled - but even the dreamers amid England's faithful might have seen their patience tested.
Gareth Southgate's steadfast, defensively-orientated football yielded a blank draw against Scotland and another narrow one-goal win over the Czech Republic, neither game a surefire sign of a team hitting their straps at the right time.
But then, the epoch-defining win over Germany seemed to light the nation's fuse once more, a generational result given how often they have chocked against their old enemy - and a subsequent trip to Rome to rout Ukraine showed that they have only grown in confidence since. They're home today - and on Sunday too, if they get there, in a major psychological boost to their chances.
Hjumland rallies Denmark with soulful belief
But if Southgate has restored the pride of a nation, then his opposite number has done just as superb a job in putting back together its soul.
It has been a long time - almost three decades - since Denmark last darkened the doorstep of a last four appearance at a major tournament and after the scenes of their first match, it felt like the wait would go on.
Kasper Hjumland and the band of brothers under his watch have had other ideas however - and now they stand one match away from the final. The manager has worked wonders throughout a testing time, and ahead of tonight, played down their underdogs tag as they look to make history.
Southgate further restores English status
No matter what happens today, it will be hard to argue about Gareth Southgate's place in England history. From the proverbial poster boy of Three Lions failure after Euro 1996 - remember the Pizza Hut advertisement? - he has led them to consecutive last-four finishes at major tournaments for only the first time in their history.
In doing so, they've become only the fifth European nation to achieve the feat since the turn of the century, following in the most recent footsteps of France, who made it to the Euro 2016 final before triumph at Russia in 2018.
News broke earlier this summer that the former Middlesbrough man is in line for a new contract through the next European Championship, at Germany 2024. Whatever the outcome tonight, it is hard to dispute that he deserves it, no matter what the social media naysayers believe.
Can the Kane train score at Schmeichel Station again?
10 league games. 12 goals 😱— Goal (@goal) July 7, 2021
Harry Kane's record against Kasper Schmeichel should give Denmark something to think about tonight 👀#EURO2020 | #ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/EvRXWipMhx
...but Denmark lurk close
But for all those quick to anoint England - unbeaten at this tournament with five clean sheets from five games - the de-facto favourites, just hold your horses, because no side gets to a major tournament semi-final without being at least a bit good at football.
Boss Kasper Hjulmand has already rubbished his side's tag as nominal underdogs - more on that later - and there is no shortage of matchwinners at their disposal as they look to complete a tournament run that started with the trauma of arguably their best player rushed to hospital into an unlikely triumph.
Christian Eriksen has loomed large in his absence over the spirit and drive of the Danish Dynamite, but so too has the spectre of their last appearance in the last four of a major tournament, when they shocked the continent to win Euro 1992. Peter Schmeichel was in goal then; his son Kasper aims to repeat
England expects...
The sounds of Baddiel & Skinner & Lightning Seeds, of New Order, of Fat Les, of Ant and Dec - it has been the incorrigible chorus of an English summer quite unlike any other in recent memory.
The delirious fever of Russia 2018 three years ago was a different kettle of fish, the sense of an outside contender wrestling their way through the ranks on a remarkable run to the World Cup semi-finals.
Now, in 2021, Gareth Southgate's men sat among the favourites before the curtain even rose - and they're the only one of the four most-backed sides still standing at this stage. This is no longer the runaway dream; this is England expects, on home turf, as history beckons.
Lineups: England v Denmark
THE TEAMS ARE IN 👀— Goal (@goal) July 7, 2021
Bukayo Saka replaces Jadon Sancho. Denmark unchanged.
Give us your predictions 👇 #EURO2020 | #ENG #DEN pic.twitter.com/biGu9ULIDe
Team News: England v Denmark
The rumours are true - it's just the one change for the Three Lions, in the lone right-winger-slash-midfielder position of their 4-2-3-1 formation that Southgate has tinkered with throughout the tournament.
For the third time, Bukayo Saka will start, having done so against the Czech Republic and Germany, before injury forced him out for the Ukraine game. He takes the spot of the man who replaced him in Rome, Jadon Sancho.
Denmark, as they did against Wales and the Czechs, keep faith with the 3-4-3 formation that has served them so well in the knockout stages. There's no changes from them. We'll have full lineups shortly.
Last time out...
Whoever wins today will already have the luxury of knowing who they will face this weekend - and perhaps even hold the key to knowing how to trump them too.
Italy, unbeaten since 2018 across all matches, had looked to have emerged as tournament favourites heading into the last four after a string of fine performances, but a fiendish Spain gameplan kept them limited to dangerous counters at Wembley.
While Federico Chiesa's breakaway opener on the hour-mark proved to not be enough to beat off Alvaro Morata's equaliser, La Roja's wastefulness proved to give them one lifeline too many - and Jorginho's superb finish in the penalty shootout was enough to book them a dramatic final spot.
Today's order of play
Yesterday, two titans of Mediterranean football went the distance - and now it is the turn of the two remaining rivals in this tournament, vying for a spot at Wembley this weekend.
They'll take to the field in north London in just over an hour and a bit, knowing that there are no second chances left for them - either they fly or they freeze on the biggest stage.
It's two sides with a little bit of recent history, having met in the Nations League last autumn - and it's the hosts who will be out for a spot of revenge along the way too It is, of course:
England v Denmark (2000, London)
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!
Walk out into the streets of Europe and there's something in the air. There's a current, an electrical charge that hums and crackles. Touch it, feel it; it's almost tangible as it hangs in the balance, just like the final of this tournament.
In a world ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, this summer's rearranged festival of football has delivered time and again with spectacle to savour. It did last night, as Italy and Spain played out a true knockout tussle - and expectation is that will do so again.
Is football finally about to trade in its half-century holiday and think about coming home? Or is it headed across the North Sea for a fairytale stop-off instead? It's semi-final night at Wembley Stadium - and there's one last shot at the crown on the line. Buckle up.