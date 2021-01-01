Matchday LIVE: England vs Denmark updates, news and TV reaction

A fluid spell of pressure from England sees Denmark match them blow for blow as the Danish Dynamite continue to frustrate their hosts attempts at the back.

Mount eventually lifts a little shot in and Schmeichel mops it up easily enough, That's the signal for Andreas Christensen to go down and get some treatment - which allows Denmark to regroup on the sidelines and mull some changes. They have a clutch of players ready to come on - though play resumes before they can.

Now they arrive; Yussuf Poulsen, Daniel Wass and Christian Norgaard are all on, replacing Stryger Larsen, Damsgaard and Dolberg.