Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid in action

Chelsea v Man City

At the opposite end of the country, there's a battle for the ages brewing though - the prodigal son, made good on his return, against English football's most expensive man.

The price tag Jack Grealish commanded this summer looks to have made him a first-choice pick for Gareth Southgate and England now, and Pep Guardiola certainly is keeping him in the thick of things.

But even though he has delivered a stirring start, it's not quite on the level of Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea. The Belgian has made an electrifying kick-off to his second spell at Stamford Bridge - but can he strike gold early in the title race today too?