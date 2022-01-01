Matchday LIVE: Chelsea & Manchester City in FA Cup third-round action & Inter face AC Milan in huge derby clash

Team News: Chelsea v Plymouth
Blues name strong side for lower-league test
Your Chelsea team news! 💪@ParimatchGlobal | #ChePly pic.twitter.com/qKPcOYLkiU— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 5, 2022
🟢 How Argyle line-up for today's @EimratesFACup clash with @ChelseaFC 📋#pafc pic.twitter.com/D4u0jshGut— Plymouth Argyle FC (@only1argyle) February 5, 2022
Today's order of play
While plenty of Europe's major hitters won't be taking to the field today - it's a quite run in La Liga and Ligue 1, for example - there's no shortage of crackerjack ties and chances for upsets across the rest of the continent.
Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are just some of the Premier League heavyweights hoping to avoid the fate Manchester United suffered last night, while Bayern Munich will seek to strengthen their Bundesliga grip - and of course, Inter meets Milan in the biggest game on the Serie A docket.
Plus, there's a third-place play-off at AFCON to keep an eye on too! Today's order of play, with key updates throughout, includes:
1230: Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle
1500: Manchester City v Fulham
1700: Inter v Milan
1730: Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
1900: Burkina Faso v Cameroon
2000: Tottenham v Brighton & Hove Albion
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
How have you all found the start of 2022? It's fair to say that the January transfer window didn't disappoint, and that the Africa Cup of Nations has served up a feast of football - but now, with tomorrow's final yet to come, we're back into the thick of club action.
And what club action it is! Fresh from a giant-killer upset for Manchester United against Middlesbrough last night, the fourth round of the FA Cup gets truly underway today, while over in Italy, there's a little local grudge match at the San Siro to keep an eye on...
Strap yourselves in and make a cup of tea - it's going to be a good one.