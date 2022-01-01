Matchday LIVE: Chelsea & Manchester City in FA Cup third-round action & Inter face AC Milan in huge derby clash

While plenty of Europe's major hitters won't be taking to the field today - it's a quite run in La Liga and Ligue 1, for example - there's no shortage of crackerjack ties and chances for upsets across the rest of the continent.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are just some of the Premier League heavyweights hoping to avoid the fate Manchester United suffered last night, while Bayern Munich will seek to strengthen their Bundesliga grip - and of course, Inter meets Milan in the biggest game on the Serie A docket.

Plus, there's a third-place play-off at AFCON to keep an eye on too! Today's order of play, with key updates throughout, includes:

1230: Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle

1500: Manchester City v Fulham

1700: Inter v Milan

1730: Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

1900: Burkina Faso v Cameroon

2000: Tottenham v Brighton & Hove Albion

(All times GMT)