Matchday LIVE: Barcelona face Levante with Koeman under pressure, Arsenal vs Tottenham in north London derby

Today's first Premier League game is under way
Southampton take on Wolves.
Here are the teams!
SOUTHAMPTON TEAM
Sunday squad 👊— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 26, 2021
The #SaintsFC side that will be taking on #Wolves: pic.twitter.com/CL3m6XUawM
WOLVES TEAM
Our line-up for this afternoon's @premierleague clash against @SouthamptonFC. #SOUWOL— Wolves (@Wolves) September 26, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/ixbVEvmeC9
Which games are on today? 📺
Action from 🇬🇧, 🇪🇸 and more!
Here's a flavour of some of the big matches today:
PREMIER LEAGUE
4:30pm - Arsenal vs Tottenham
LA LIGA
3:15pm - Barcelona vs Levante
SERIE A
5pm - Lazio vs Roma
It's matchday! ⚽️🎉📺
Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's matchday live blog!
There is no shortage of fixtures taking place across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more, so stay tuned.
We'll have all the latest news from the games, including goals, red cards and every notable incident as they happen so you won't miss a thing.
😎