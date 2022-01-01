Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd & Benfica vs Ajax in Champions League, Liverpool host Leeds in Premier League

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Joao Felix Atletico Man Utd 2022
Getty

GOAL LIVERPOOL!

2022-02-23T20:22:29.924Z

Not who you'd expect!

Matip pops up with a goal as he bombs forward from defence. He's on the recieving end of a perfect ball from Salah as Liverpool go up 2-0.

What an atmosphere in Madrid!

2022-02-23T20:13:47.000Z

WATCH: Felix's diving header

2022-02-23T20:13:07.000Z

GOAL FELIX!

2022-02-23T20:08:28.916Z

A lovely header from the Portuguese starlet, who nets his first Champions League goal of the season.

Man Utd are unable to clear from the set-piece, allowing Atleti another opportunity to cross.

Lodi's cross is pinpoint as Felix thumps home a header to make it 1-0 early!

Kickoff and the Champions League is underway!

2022-02-23T20:02:23.568Z

lA specWe're off in Madrid and Lisbon!

GOAL SALAH!

2022-02-23T20:01:15.172Z

And it is 1-0 to Liverpool.

Salah steps up and scores from the spot, as the Egyptian star adds another tally to his Golden Boot push.

PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL!

2022-02-23T19:59:19.525Z

Nearly time for the Champions League games to start but, before that, Liverpool have a penalty!

A handball on a Roberson cross, and the Reds will get a chance to take an early lead from the spot

TWO QUICK GOALS IN WATFORD-PALACE!

2022-02-23T19:45:43.000Z

Watford and Crystal Palace have traded goals in a three-minute span!

Mateta with the first one, giving Palace the 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, but that lead lasted just three minutes before Sissoko leveled the scoreline for Watford.

A decade in the making...

2022-02-23T19:36:14.430Z

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't the only one making his much-anticipated return to Madrid.

David de Gea is set to play at Atletico Madrid for the first time since leaving his boyhood club to join Man Utd over a decade ago.

Another big game from Ronaldo?

2022-02-23T19:31:33.690Z

A historic clash

2022-02-23T19:23:01.021Z

While it may lack the starpower of Manchester United's clash with Atletico Madrid, Ajax and Benfica are two clubs with no shortage of championship history, with the two partnering for this video ahead of their collision:

How did £45m West Ham flop Haller become a Champions League record-breaker?

2022-02-23T19:11:30.206Z

Few could have predicted that Sebastian Haller would prove a Champions League force this season.

The former West Ham signing scored in all six group stage games and, in his own words, is "living the dream" as he leads Ajax into the knockout stages.

Read all about Haller on GOAL!

Welcome to today's Matchday LIVE!

2022-02-23T18:58:19.834Z

Hello everyone and thanks for joining us for what should be a busy day of football.

The Champions League is obviously the main course once again, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid while Ajax face Benfica.

But those aren't the only two games on the schedule, though, with the Premier League also offering us three more games, one of which will be vital to the title race.

Liverpool are set to face Leeds as they continue their pursuit of Manchester City, while Spurs visit Burnley and Watford host Crystal Palace.

So sit down, strap in and get ready for what should be a fun one!