Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal v Watford, West Ham v Liverpool and more Premier League action plus Milan derby in Serie A

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Emile Smith Rowe, Arsenal 2021-22
Getty

BREAKING: Aston Villa part ways with Smith

2021-11-07T13:32:29Z

Conte's first league game for Spurs

2021-11-07T13:31:21Z

There was plenty of excitement when Tottenham announced that Antonio Conte would take over from Nuno Espirito Santo and we'll soon see how the Italian impresses his ideas on the team.

A title winner with Chelsea, Juventus and Inter, Conte knows what it takes to assemble a formidable team, so it will be interesting to witness what sort of changes he brings to the north London outfit.

Read more about Antonio Conte's style of play

Here's a stat for you

2021-11-07T13:26:25Z

Look away Arsenal fans 😬

From our friends at Opta: Arsenal haven't won a home Premier League game in the month of November since 2017 (5-0 vs Huddersfield), drawing four and losing two of their six November matches at the Emirates since then.

Bowen for Liverpool? 🤔

2021-11-07T13:24:03Z

Liverpool play West Ham later this afternoon and our correspondent Neil Jones has the perfect seatwarmer for you.

"Bowen’s form has been excellent and if anyone was wondering why a club like Liverpool, or a manager like Klopp, admires him, they need only look at his numbers.

"For example, of all Premier League forwards this season, only three have had more touches in the opposition penalty area. Two of them are Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and the other is Michail Antonio.

"Only four forwards – Salah, Antonio, Raphinha and Raul Jimenez – have created more chances, only four have completed more dribbles and only four rank higher for ball recoveries."

Read the full piece here!

Partey out with a tight groin

2021-11-07T13:16:00Z

Thomas Partey is a notable absentee in the Arsenal midfield today and he sits out this game in order to recover from a groin issue. Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts in his place, making his seventh appearance in the league this season and his second start of the campaign.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Ghana.
Getty.

Welcome!

2021-11-07T12:51:26Z

Hello! You're very welcome to Goal's matchday live blog taking in action from across Europe.

We'll have all the latest news and updates from the biggest games in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more as they happen, so stay tuned.

Team news coming up!