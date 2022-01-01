Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal vs Man Utd, PSG & Bayern aim to win league titles, Copa del Rey final & more

Arsenal and Man Utd meet in a huge clash in the race to finish in the top four - stay with us for LIVE updates from the biggest games across Europe

Updated
Arsenal team news: Nketiah leads line again

2022-04-23T10:31:46.619Z

Man Utd team news: Maguire dropped, Ronaldo returns

2022-04-23T10:30:17.000Z

Today's order of play 📺

2022-04-23T10:22:04.000Z

Football on today

Here are the main fixtures taking place on Saturday, April 23 (UK kick-off times):

Arsenal vs Manchester United (12:30)

Manchester City vs Watford (15:00)

Inter Milan vs Roma (17:00)

Brentford vs Tottenham (17:30)

Bayern vs Dortmund (17:30)

PSG vs Lens (20:00)

Copa del Rey final: Real Betis vs Valencia (21:00)

Welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog! ⚽️

2022-04-23T10:20:00.000Z

Good morning football fans and a very warm welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog, which will be providing you with coverage of all of today's action across Europe's major leagues.

Arsenal and Manchester United are due to face off at Emirates Stadium, with Manchester City and Tottenham also in Premier League action, while Bayern Munich can clinch the Bundesliga with a Der Klassiker win against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain only need a draw against Lens to regain the Ligue 1 title.

Real Betis and Valencia will also be contesting the Copa Del Rey final, and we'll be bringing you all the latest updates, team news, goals and talking points, so don't go away!