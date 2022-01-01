Matchday LIVE: Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace, AC Milan host Bologna

Palace v Arsenal

It'll be Milan then that get us out of the gate first, but we're going to focus on today's serving from the Premier League here for a moment - because it is a reunion several decades in the making.

Say what you like about club rivalries, but any fan can tell you how good Patrick Vieira was back in his heyday. The France star was the bedrock of Arsenal's success in the early noughties - but now, he is charged with derailing their charge for Europe.

He welcomes his old club as the boss of Crystal Palace - and he's already left his mark at the Eagles too. A draw against Manchester City that felt like a win, a semi-final trip to Wembley for the FA Cup - he's got them dreaming once more. What could he do tonight?