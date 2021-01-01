Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Juventus, Man Utd, Real Madrid & more all in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Lacazette, Bruno Fernandes, Dybala
Things are heating up in Serie A 🔥

2021-04-18T10:19:50Z

AC Milan are 11 points behind Serie A leaders Inter, but they are only a point ahead of Juventus and will be desperate to secure three points as they fight for Champions League qualification. The Rossoneri won 3-1 last time out, overcoming Parma, while Genoa - who find themselves at the other end of the table - suffered a 3-1 loss against Juventus.

Of course, Milan are without the talismanic force of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who received a red card in the previous match, but they will be hoping that Rafael Leao can fill the Swede's considerably sized boots!

PSG team for Saint-Etienne clash

2021-04-18T10:03:30Z

PSG XI: Rico, Bakker, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Florenzi, Herrera, Danilo, Kean, Rafinha, Sarabia, Mbappe.

Saint-Etienne XI: Green, Debucy, Cisse, Moukoudi, Trauco, Camara, Youssouf, Neyou, Hamouma, Monnet-Paquet, Khazri.

Paris Saint-Germain may be flying in the Champions League, but things have been a little off-pace on the domestic front. Maurcio Pochettino's side are second in Ligue 1 and they trail Lille by four points. That gap can be reduced to just one point with a win today.

AC Milan team is in!

2021-04-18T09:58:35Z

AC Milan XI: G. Donnarumma, Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic, Leao.

Genoa XI: Perin, Masiello, Radovanovic, Goldaniga, Cassata, Strootman, Badelj, Sajc, Ghiglione, Destro, Scamacca.

Game kicks off at 11:30am UK time.

Which games are on today? 📅

2021-04-18T09:54:28Z

There's action from the Premier League, La Liga & more!

Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.

⚽️  11:30am - AC Milan vs Genoa

⚽️  12 noon - PSG vs Saint-Etienne

⚽️  1:30pm - Arsenal vs Fulham

⚽️  2pm - Atalanta vs Juventus

⚽️  3pm - Celtic vs Rangers

⚽️  3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Eibar

⚽️  4pm - Manchester United vs Burnley

⚽️  6:30pm - Leicester City vs Southampton

⚽️  7:45pm - Napoli vs Inter

⚽️  8pm - Getafe vs Real Madrid

All times BST

