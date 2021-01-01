Matchday LIVE: Arsenal face Villarreal while Man Utd take on Roma in Europa League semi-finals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a strong line-up despite his side's commanding lead, though Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson are given a breather.

David De Gea returns in goal, with Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani also handed starts.

Former Red Devils defender Chris Smalling is once again in the Roma side, as is ex-Chelsea winger Pedro.