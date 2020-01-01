LIVE: Odisha vs Bengaluru - Follow ISL in real-time....

Stuart Baxter has not been able to get Odisha going so far this season. Not only have they been unable to win matches, but also suffered while they dropped points. Their star signing, former centre-back Steven Taylor is yet to find a way to stop the team conceding goals. Up front, Manuel Onwu has looked clueless and Diego Mauricio has been inconsistent. Marcelinho has rarely been used and the player had to take to social media to deny rumours of a dressing room bust-up with the head coach.