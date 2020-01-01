Live Blog

LIVE: Odisha vs Bengaluru - Follow ISL in real-time....

Winless Odisha take on unbeaten Bengaluru in Goa...

Updated
ISL

HALF-TIME: Bengaluru lead

2020-12-17T14:49:25Z

Odisha 0-1 Bengaluru

Odisha started the game well but find themselves behind at the break thanks to an excellent cross and a good header that have Bengaluru the lead. 

Two minutes added

2020-12-17T14:48:09Z

The goal has given Bengaluru plenty of confidence. Odisha look deflated as the Blues have since controlled proceedings on the field. The goal came from the game's first shot on target. 

38' - GOAL!!! Chhetri heads Bengaluru into the lead

2020-12-17T14:39:15Z

Odisha 0-1 Bengaluru

SUNIL CHHETRI HITS 50. Khabra plays a brilliant cross into the box from the right flank and Chhetri gets on the end of it to heads the ball past Arshdeep into the net! Good goal, brilliant assist. 

Minor fouls causing breaks in play

2020-12-17T14:29:17Z

The players have resorted to fouling the man in possession of the ball, thereby bringing promising moves to an end. As a result, the tempo of the game has come down as both teams choose the safest available passing route. 

35' - Zero shots on target

2020-12-17T14:29:17Z

Bengaluru have had more of the ball - 58 per cent possession but neither team has managed to register a shot on target in the first 30 minutes of the game. 

22' - Mess in the box

2020-12-17T14:23:11Z

Bengaluru threaten with multiple attempts from inside the Odisha box. Ashique tries to send the ball towards the goal twice but fails to get a proper connection on the ball. The ball finally falls to Paartalu who miskicks it and gifts possession back to Odisha. 

20' - Positive start by Odisha

2020-12-17T14:21:41Z

Both teams are looking to score a goal here and that is good to see. Odisha are pushing players forward, which is welcome change to the passive nature of the game that was on display in their previous matches. 

11' - Clever from Onwu

2020-12-17T14:12:14Z

Jerry lays the ball for Onwu down the right flank before the strike plays a clever low cross into the centre of the box. Mauricio does not anticipate such a delivery from the flank and as a result, the ball rolls out for a goal kick. 

5' - Ambitious effort

2020-12-17T14:11:39Z

Paartalu in the thick of things once again, this time with an ambitious effort from distance that sails over the bar. 

2' - Paartalu wide!

2020-12-17T14:08:46Z

Erik Paartalu gets to the end of a Khabra throw-in but his effort is deflected wide by Jacob Tratt. No early goal for the Blues, just yet. 

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-17T14:01:35Z

Odisha 0-0 Bengaluru

Bengaluru get the game underway. What do we expect? Plenty of goalmouth action. 

Eyes on Chhetri

2020-12-17T13:58:31Z

Sunil Chhetri is one goal or assist away from becoming the first Indian player to reach 50 goal contributions in the ISL. He has (41 goals and 8 assists) in 79 matches.
Standings

2020-12-17T13:49:30Z

With nine points from five matches, Bengaluru are fourth on the table ahead of the game and four points off the top which is occupied by ATK Mohun Bagan.

Odisha are 10th only above East Bengal and below Kerala Blasters with a point in their kitty. The bottom three teams are winless. 

Recap: Bengaluru

2020-12-17T13:42:30Z

The Blues have two wins and three draws this season. Carles Cuadrat's team, like Odisha, are unchanged for tonight's fixture. But unlike Odisha, they won their last game - a resounding 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters. They had four different scores in that game - Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Sunil Chhetri. 

Recap: Odisha

2020-12-17T13:37:56Z

Stuart Baxter has not been able to get Odisha going so far this season. Not only have they been unable to win matches, but also suffered while they dropped points. Their star signing, former Newcastle United centre-back Steven Taylor is yet to find a way to stop the team conceding goals. Up front, Manuel Onwu has looked clueless and Diego Mauricio has been inconsistent. Marcelinho has rarely been used and the player had to take to social media to deny rumours of a dressing room bust-up with the head coach. 

Odisha vs Bengaluru

2020-12-17T13:21:03Z

Odisha, chasing their first win of the season, go up against Bengaluru in the 31st 2020-21 Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim tonight. 