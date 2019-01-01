LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs renew rivalry with Orlando Pirates

Starting Line-Ups
2019-11-09T13:09:13Z
Absa Premiership: Kaizer Chiefs vs. Orlando Pirates— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 9, 2019
Starting 11: Akpeyi, Sasman, Mathoho, Cardoso, Frosler, Katsande ©, Maluleka, Manyama, Billiat, Castro, Nurković
Subs: Bvuma, Parker, Zuma, Kambole, Ntiya-Ntiya, Ngezana, Blom
Head Coach: Ernst Middendorp#Amakhosi4Life
☠ @orlandopirates Starting Lineup vs @KaizerChiefs— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) November 9, 2019
💻 FORMATION: https://t.co/OvklWAvOxB
⚽ 15h30
🏟 FNB Stadium
📺 SABC 1, SuperSport 4 & 10
||| @adidasZA
⚫⚪🔴⭐#SowetoDerby #AbsaPrem #Matchday#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/ch9e06J6Xa
Hello South Africa
2019-11-09T13:06:03Z
Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of the PSL match between two Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host today.