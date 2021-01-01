Live Blog

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha LIVE: Follow ISL clash real time

Can Kerala Blasters get back to winning ways against rock bottom Odisha?

ISL

Clash of the bottom two teams

2021-01-07T13:35:58Z

Odisha FC have not won a single game yet this season and will hope to register their first win tonight against Kerala Blasters who themselves are struggling. Both teams are languishing at the bottom half of the league table.

One changed in Odisha XI

2021-01-07T13:33:45Z

After four matches, Stuart Baxter finally makes a change in the Odisha lineup. Nandhakumar Sekar returns to the starting eleven replacing Shubham Sarangi.

Kibu Vicuna makes two changes

2021-01-07T13:32:21Z

Abdul Hakku returns to the Kerala Blasters lineup replacing Costa Nhamoinesu and Rahul KP comes in place of Puitea.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha

2021-01-07T13:13:44Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.