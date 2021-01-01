Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

15 - ANOTHER MISS!
2021-02-03T14:16:44Z
Mumbai City get a gift from Blasters. Boumous pounces on a loose pass, drives forward towards the edge of the box and releases Le Fondre into the box who attempts a shot with his left-foot but sends it just wide! That's two clear-cut chances now that the Islanders have wasted.
11 - JUST WIDE!
2021-02-03T14:12:32Z
Le Fondre beats Costa to a long ball into the box, controls it well and curls an effort towards goal - it beats the keeper and the post from a narrow angle!
9 - Weak shot!
2021-02-03T14:10:15Z
Raynier pulls off a lovely turn near the centre circle to fool his marker and sets up Hugo Boumou who drives at the Blasters defence. He takes a shot from the edge of the box but it lacks power.
3 - Over!
2021-02-03T14:04:58Z
A free-kick into the box from the left flank is headed into the path of Raynier who sends his effort over the bar from the edge of the box.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-03T14:03:37Z
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai CityThe game is underway at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa.
Recap
2021-02-03T13:56:38Z
The Islanders suffered a defeat against NorthEast United in their last game and that ended their record-setting 12-game unbeaten run. Kerala Blasters threw away a two-goal lead to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game to allow the Mariners to register a late 3-2 comeback win.
Best vs worst
2021-02-03T13:55:04Z
Mumbai City have scored 20 goals from 14 games so far - joint-highest by a team this season. Kerala Blasters have conceded 25 goals from 15 games and have the worst defence in the league this season.
Team news!
2021-02-03T13:26:01Z
Hooper benched, Goddard starts
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City - Team news IN.#ISL #KBFCMCFC pic.twitter.com/4NKjiki2wc— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 3, 2021
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City
2021-02-03T13:24:27Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.