Live Blog

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as Kerala Blasters take on league leaders Mumbai City in an ISL clash...

Adam Le Fondre, Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters
15 - ANOTHER MISS!

2021-02-03T14:16:44Z

Mumbai City get a gift from Blasters. Boumous pounces on a loose pass, drives forward towards the edge of the box and releases Le Fondre into the box who attempts a shot with his left-foot but sends it just wide! That's two clear-cut chances now that the Islanders have wasted. 

11 - JUST WIDE!

2021-02-03T14:12:32Z

Le Fondre beats Costa to a long ball into the box, controls it well and curls an effort towards goal - it beats the keeper and the post from a narrow angle! 

9 - Weak shot!

2021-02-03T14:10:15Z

Raynier pulls off a lovely turn near the centre circle to fool his marker and sets up Hugo Boumou who drives at the Blasters defence. He takes a shot from the edge of the box but it lacks power.

3 - Over!

2021-02-03T14:04:58Z

A free-kick into the box from the left flank is headed into the path of Raynier who sends his effort over the bar from the edge of the box. 

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-03T14:03:37Z

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City

The game is underway at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa.

Recap

2021-02-03T13:56:38Z

The Islanders suffered a defeat against NorthEast United in their last game and that ended their record-setting 12-game unbeaten run. Kerala Blasters threw away a two-goal lead to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game to allow the Mariners to register a late 3-2 comeback win. 

Best vs worst

2021-02-03T13:55:04Z

Mumbai City have scored 20 goals from 14 games so far - joint-highest by a team this season. Kerala Blasters have conceded 25 goals from 15 games and have the worst defence in the league this season. 

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City

2021-02-03T13:24:27Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.