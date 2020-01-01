Kerala Blasters 2-0 Hyderabad - Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray fetch Yellows their first win of the season

FULL-TIME
2020-12-27T15:55:56Z
Kerala Blasters 2-0 HyderabadKerala Blasters have registered their first win of the season and it is a well deserved three points for Kibu Vicuna's team against an ineffective Hyderabad.
88' - MURRAY SCORES!
2020-12-27T15:48:04Z
Kerala Blasters 2-0 HyderabadAfter two back-to-back attacks from Hyderabad, Kerala get one at the other end and they make it count. Rohit delivers a cross from the left flank into Rahul's feet in the centre. The winger is unable to get a shot away and the ball ricochets off Adil Khan into Murray's path and the Australian lashes at the ball and converts a volleyed effort into a goal.
82' Counter attack
2020-12-27T15:42:28Z
Murray gets the ball in the centre from a quick counter following a Hyderabad move. He releases Rahul in behind the defence who attempts to beat Subrata from a narrow angle and earns a corner.
80' - Holy ...., Hali!
2020-12-27T15:40:48Z
Narzary latches onto a through ball down the left flank, cuts in and beats Nishu and Jeakson with his quick touches on the ball and curls a strike just over the crossbar. Nearly crept in the top right corner of Gomes' goal.
77' - Over the bar again
2020-12-27T15:37:35Z
Joao Victor beats Jeakson outside the Kerala box with a quick drop of the shoulder and strikes a long distance effort over the bar. They have failed to hit the target far too often tonight.
73' - Hyderabad kept in check
2020-12-27T15:34:01Z
The Kerala Blasters defence has dealt with Hyderabad's attempts to get back into the game remarkably well. Hyderabad have received free-kicks in dangerous areas but the balls into the box have not been threatening.
67' - Vicente nearly errs
2020-12-27T15:27:44Z
What is Vicente doing inside his own box? He intercepts a cross from the right and tries to do a 360 turn to skip past an attacker in front of him. He loses the ball but the Blasters defence stands firm to clear the danger.
65' - Hyderabad make a double change
2020-12-27T15:26:08Z
Hyderabad need to find a goal quickly and Manuel Marquez has responded to their sluggish second half so far with a double change. Kerala Blasters are in control of the game.
58' - Rahul goes close
2020-12-27T15:18:45Z
Rahul gets to a loose ball outside the box and attempts a half-volley which forces Subrata into a good save! Blasters are nearing a second goal and Hyderabad are yet to threaten Gomes.
56' - Murray misses
2020-12-27T15:16:57Z
Facundo feeds Murray into the box twice inside 90 seconds but the Australian forward fails to get a shot away in time before the defence get across.
51' - Chance for Sahal!
2020-12-27T15:11:27Z
Facundo gets the ball in the middle and finds Sahal's run into the box from the left flank but the midfielder sends his effort high over the bar. Should've hit the target.
50' - Good stuff, Kerala
2020-12-27T15:10:11Z
Kerala Blasters pass the ball from one side to another in an attempt to find an opening into the box. Sahal finally gets it done with a clever turn and through ball for ab overlapping Jessel Carneiro who blasts the ball over the bar.
47' - Vicente shoots
2020-12-27T15:07:03Z
Joao tries to head clear a throw-in into the box from the right flank but ends up gifting the ball to Vicente. The midfielder strikes a low effort from the edge of the box but it goes straight into the gloves of Subrata.
SECOND-HALF
2020-12-27T15:02:52Z
Kerala Blasters 1-0 HyderabadKerala Blasters have conceded 8 goals in the 2nd half this season. Only East Bengal have a worse defensive record in the 2nd half. Will they be able to keep Hyderabad in check for the next 45 minutes?
HALF-TIME
2020-12-27T14:50:28Z
Kerala Blasters 1-0 HyderabadAbdul Hakku's header, scored in his first start of the season, has put Blasters in front at the break. Can Hyderabad pull off a second-half comeback?
45' - Fantastic football from Hyderabad
2020-12-27T14:47:24Z
Hyderabad puts pressure on the Blasters defence with an extended period of play with the ball sprayed in and around the box. Joao finally slits the defence with a brilliant through-ball which Yasir fires across the goal. Aridane slides in hoping to touch the ball into the net but misses!
39' - Nearly Murray!
2020-12-27T14:43:49Z
Murray gets on the end of a cross into the box from the left flank but the forward is unable to control the ball for a shot with his first touch and that allows the Hyderabad defence to take care of the dangerous situation.
32' - Yellow for Jeakson
2020-12-27T14:34:33Z
Hyderabad try to get back into the game in no time and push forward with Yasir dribbling through the middle. Jeakson comes across and fouls him from behind and picks up a yellow.
29' - HAKKU HEADER!
2020-12-27T14:31:35Z
Kerala Bladters 1-0 HyderabadAbdul Hakku scores the opening goal of the game in his first start of the season! Facundo delivers an excellent corner-kick into the centre of the box where Hakku escapes his marker and heads home!
21' - Chance for Hyderabad
2020-12-27T14:24:56Z
Aridane is proving to be a nuisance for the Blasters defence to deal with. Yasir cuts in from the right, skips past his marker and squares the ball to Aridane whose shot from the edge of the box is saved by Gomes!
17' - Nishu from distance
2020-12-27T14:18:55Z
Rahul does well with his feet on the left flank in an attempt to get past his marker but the ball takes a deflection and falls to Nishu who strikes a powerful effort from the edge of the box. Subrata gets his body behind the shot and saves.
11' - Chance for Sahal!
2020-12-27T14:13:06Z
Asish Rai's touch to control a long ball is loose, allowing Sahal to pounce and dribble into the box. With Murray to his right in the centre of the box, the Kerala midfielder tries to square the ball but Onaindia slides in with an excellent challenge to take the ball of Sahal.
7' - Kerala dominant
2020-12-27T14:11:00Z
Kerala Blasters have got on the ball and passes the ball around a lot better in the early stages of the game. Solid start but no shots on target in this game yet.
KICK-OFF!
2020-12-27T14:03:44Z
Kerala Blasters 0-0 HyderabadCan Kerala Blasters register their first win of the season tonight against Hyderabad? The Game is Afoot.
A different Kerala tonight?
2020-12-27T13:59:24Z
Kerala Blasters have created just 7.17 chances per 90 minutes in the ISL this season, lowest figure in the league. With Murray leading the line instead of Hooper, can we expect better output?
Strong Santana
2020-12-27T13:36:23Z
Santana has scored four goals in six matches this season and has looked like a player hungry for goals. His athleticism in the final third has helped Hyderabad and will be a concern for the Blasters backline.
Big test for Abdul Hakku
2020-12-27T13:27:10Z
Abdul Hakku last started in a defeat to Jamshedpur on January 19, 2020. Injuries have sidelined the Malayali defender, reducing his opportunities to just six starts in the last three seasons. It will be a big test for him in a new combination at centre-back with Sandeep in the absence of Bakary Kone and Costa Nhamoinesu who both miss out due to knocks. Aridane Santana and Liston will be hoping to take advantage of their lack of match fitness.
TEAM NEWS
2020-12-27T13:26:30Z
New CBs for Blasters
New faces in the Kerala Blasters lineup tonight against Hyderabad!— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 27, 2020
What's your prediction? 👇#ISL #KBFCHFC pic.twitter.com/RheTRtgwMx
Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad
2020-12-27T12:58:29Z
Hyderabad have been impressive in patches whereas Kerala Blasters remain winless after six matches in ISL 2020-21. The teams are at the eighth and ninth positions on the table respectively but six points separate the two teams.