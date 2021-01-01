Kerala Blasters 1-1 Bengaluru LIVE: Puitea equalises for the Yellow Army

78' Sandeep checks Cleiton's move inside the box
Sunil Chhetri forwards a through ball for Cleiton inside the box but Sandeep Singh does well to cover him and clear the ball out.
73' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-1 Bengaluru
Puitea equalises for Kerala BlastersSubstitute Puitea brings Kerala Blasters right back in the game. Hooper receives a pass in front of the goal and takes a shot straight away which hits Gurpreet on his chest and goes to Sandeep Singh on the right. The full-back immediately sends the rebound ball back in the middle which Hooper controls before Puitea finds the back of the net.
66' Bengaluru look compact in the back
The Blues have done well to maintain shape in their backline and have not allowed any space to Kerala Blasters.
60' Kerala Blasters need to step-up
The Yellow Army need to up their game as they are still not posing much threat in Bengaluru's half. 30 minutes to go.
53' Puitea's free-kick hits the wall
Puitea take a free-kick from just outside the box but it hits the Bengaluru wall and comes back. A Kerala player tries to take a shot from the rebound ball but Bengaluru defence clear it.
46' Kerala Blasters - Substitution
Puitea IN Jordan Murray OUT
SECOND HALF!
The second half gets underway.
HALF-TIME!
Kerala Blasters 0-1 BengaluruThe Blues lead after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
45' Albino makes a stellar save
Sunil Chhetri curls a free-kick from the edge of the box and keeps the ball on the far post but Albino does a brilliant job in parrying the ball away.
40' Jeakson makes time clearance inside the box
Udanta receives a long ball inside the box and is one on one with the goalkeeper but Jeakson Singh makes a time interception and clears the ball.
34' No Bengaluru meet Udanta's low cross
Sunil Chhetri forwards a through ball for Udanta inside the box who enters through the right side and keep a low cross in the middle but no Bengaluru player can reach at the end of the cross.
30' Cooling break!
Bengaluru lead after the first 30 minutes of the match.
24' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 0-1 Bengaluru
Cleiton Silva scores a stunner!Cleiton Silva breaks the deadlock with a brilliant side volley from Rahul Bheke's long throw-in. What a hit!
18' Hooper's shot goes wide!
Vicente Gomez wins a ball in the midfield and finds Hooper on the right of the box. Hooper tries to square it towards his left but it comes off a Bengaluru defender and falls to Hooper again who tries to slot the ball home through the far post but it goes wide.
14' Costa comes close to score!
Sahal Abdul Samad curls in a corner and Hooper manages to get a touch as he flicks it towards the far post and Vicente heads the ball down. Costa attempts to lob the ball over Gurpreet in a first-time attempt but it goes above the crossbar.
12' Suresh's shot goes above crossbar
Suresh Wangjam picks up a pass inside the box and goes for the goal but his shot sails above the crossbar.
8' End to end action
Both teams are looking hungry for goals as they take an attacking approach right from the off.
1' Paartalu's shot straight to Albino
Erik Paartalu wins a loose ball on the right flank and enters the box before making space for himself and taking a shot but it fails to trouble Albino.
KICK-OFF!
We are underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
BFC have a superior H2H record
Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters have faced each other seven times in the ISL out of which the Blues have won five games and the Yello Army have won once. One match ended in a draw. The last time these two sides squared off, Bengaluru won the tie 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium in December.
Naushad Moosa makes four changes in BFC XI
Fran Gonzalez, Suresh Wangjam, Amay Morajkar and Udanta Singh come into the Bengaluru lineup replacing Pratik Chaudhary, Dimas Delgado, Haramanjot Khabra and Kristian Opseth.
Three changes in the KBFC lineup
Debutant Juande, Denechandram Meeitei and Rahul KP replace Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro and Facundo Pereyra in the Kerala Blasters lineup.
Team news!
Juande starts for Kerala
Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru - Team News!#KBFCBFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/Q68J9APteJ— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 20, 2021
Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.