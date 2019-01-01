Live Blog

January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Emery wants Ozil out before end of month

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Willian wants to stay at Chelsea

2019-01-14T00:26:26Z

Willian has clarified his Chelsea future after his winning goal helped the Blues to a 2-1 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Brazilian struck shortly after half time to restore Chelsea’s lead after Ciaran Clarke’s goal had cancelled out Pedro’s opener.

The result helped Chelsea to tighten their grip on fourth place in the Premier League, and afterwards Willian was at pains to reassure fans that he sees his future in west London amidst speculation he could leave in January.

Read more here!

Bookmakers pay out on Solskjaer manager bets

2019-01-13T23:28:10Z

Bookmaker Paddy Power has decided to pay out on bets that Ole Gunner Solskjaer will become the next permanent manager of Manchester United, reports the Mirror.

Solskjaer has enjoyed an incredible start to life at Old Trafford, winning his first six games in charge since Jose Mourinho was shown the door.

And after beating Mauricio Pochettino, a potential rival for the role, and Spurs a Paddy Power spokesman signalled: “We’re so confident that Ole’s Gunnar stay, we’ve decided to pay out on him being appointed permanent Manchester United manager."

Emery wants Ozil out of Arsenal in January

2019-01-13T23:22:32Z

Manager has lost faith in his star's impact

Unai Emery is keen to see Mesut Ozil leave Arsenal in order to free up transfer resources in January, claims the Daily Mail.

Ozil has fallen out of favour this season under Emery and was left out of the Gunners' squad for Saturday's loss to West Ham.

And those in charge at the Emirates understand that the manager has lost faith in his playmaker and wants him out before the end of the month.

Man City face battle for De Jong signing

2019-01-13T23:21:11Z

Manchester City wil have to fight off competition from Barcelona and PSG if they wish to land Frenkie de Jong, according to the Telegraph.

Pep Guardiola is keen to land the Ajax man as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho in the middle of the pitch.

England hopeful Coady to sign new Wolves contract

2019-01-13T23:12:26Z

Wolves captain Conor Coady is set to extend his stay at the Premier League club, reports the Telegraph.

The 25-year-old defender has appeared on the radar of England manager Gareth Southgate, who watched him from the stands in Wolves' FA Cup clash against Liverpool.

Now his club want to tie him to a fresh deal, with his current contract set to expire in two years.

Everton not interested in selling Gueye

2019-01-13T23:09:19Z

Idrissa Gana Gueye has been told by Everton that they do not wish to sell him to Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Daily Mail.

Gueye, 29, has emerged as a target for the Ligue 1 leaders, who would be prepared to pay up to £30 million for his services.

But Everton see the midfielder as indispensable to their plans, and will dismiss PSG's overtures.