Jamshedpur 1-1 FC Goa: Igor Angulo brace completes Gaurs' sensational comeback

Full time: Jamshedpur FC 1-2 FC Goa
Angulo's brace seals FC Goa's win
Igor Angulo scored a brace as FC Goa came back from behind to beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League clash on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan.
Stephen Eze (33') had put Jamshedpur in front in the first half but the Gaurs came back strongly in the second half. Igor Angulo first restored parity in the 63rd minute converting a penalty and then scored the winner in the dying moments of the match from Edu Bedia's corner.
FC Goa jump to the fifth position after today's win overtaking Jamshedpur who moves down to the sixth slot.
94' GOALL!!! Igor Angulo scores the winner!
Angulo scores the winner.Igor Angulo scores a late winner from Edu Bedia's corner. The Gaurs skippers curls in a corner and Angulo heads the ball into the net.
Added time: 4 minutes
Poor decision by the linesman!
87' Alex Lima's shot comes off the bar!
83' Jamshedpur defending with all their might.
Double substitution for Jamshedpur
75' Second cooling break.
70' Valskis' free-kick comes off the crossbar!
63' Goall! Igor Angulo equalises for Goa!
Goa equalise.The Spanish striker finds the back of the net with a clam and composed spot-kick.
63' Penalty to FC Goa!
Lima brings down Donachie.Alex Lima brings down James Donachie inside the Jamshedpur box as he tackles him from behind.
62' Jamshedpur substitution.
53' Chance for Angulo but he blasts the ball above crossbar!
52' Nawaz makes a stunning save!
50' Monroy's free-kick hits the wall!
49' Gonzalez gives away a free-kick!
Second half kicks off!
Half time: Jamshedpur 1-0 FC Goa.
Eze keeps in Jamshedpur in frontStephen Eze's 33rd-minute goal keeps Jamshedpur in front after the first 45 minutes of play.
Added time: 3 minutes.
Eze blocks Ortiz's attempt!
33' GOALL! Stephen Eze scores the opening goal for Jamshedpur
Eze scores opening goalAitor Monroy's keeps his free-kick deep inside the box and Stephen Eze nudges the ball into the net,
32' Angulo goes down inside the box but no penalty!
30' Cooling break!
29' Eze's header goes wide!
27' Brandon's shot goes wide!
18' Battle of the midfields.
13' Angulo's header goes above crossbar!
10' A rare defensive lapse from Eze!
7' Angulo deals with Monroy's free-kick
5' End to end action!
KICK-OFF!
Angulo in red hot form!
3.05 - @FCGoaOfficial striker Igor Angulo is the player with the best differential between expected goals (2.95) and actual goals scored (six) in this @IndSuperLeague campaign (+3.05 xG value). Lethal. #JFCFCG #LetsFootball #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/PbrzUO8v4b— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) December 23, 2020
League table
One change in JFC, two changes in Goa
Team news!
Lima returns in JFC lineup.
Jamshedpur ⚔️ FC Goa - Team news!#ISL #JFCFCG pic.twitter.com/ZvGb3CDAx9— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 23, 2020