FC Goa vs Chennaiyin LIVE: Follow the ISL clash in real-time

The Gaurs lock horns against the Marina Machans at the Fatorda Stadium...

Updated
Thapa, Crivellaro back in starting eleven.

2020-12-19T13:23:21Z

Csaba Laszlo has brought back skipper Rafael Crivellaro and star Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa in the lineup as they replace Edwin Vanspaul and Germanpreet Singh.

Three changes in FC Goa lineup.

2020-12-19T13:20:23Z

Juan Ferrando made three changes in the Gaurs' lineup which lost 0-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan. He brought back Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz and Aibanbha Dohling who replaces Ivan Gonzalez, Lenn Rodrigues and Len Doungel.

Chennaiyin are winless in their last four matches!

2020-12-19T13:14:09Z

The Marina Machans are yet to get three points since their win against Jamshedpur FC in their season opener. In the last four matches, the club drawn two games and lost two. Csaba Laszlo's men will, thus, be desperate for a win tonight against the Gaurs.
2020-12-19T13:08:30Z

Both FC Goa and Chennaiyin will hope to get back to winning ways as they lock horns in a crucial Indian Super League clash today. Welcome to our LIVE Blog of the match.