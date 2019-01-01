FIFA's The Best awards LIVE: Van Dijk vs Messi vs Ronaldo & all winners revealed

Here's how you can watch tonight's ceremony on TV and through streaming.

The 2019 Best FIFA awards ceremony will be available to watch live from FIFA.com, and FIFA TV on YouTube.

In the UK, Sky Sports showcased the ceremony last year on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

The event stars from 6.30pm BST / 1:30pm ET with the green carpet arrivals. The ceremony then begins around 7.30pm BST / 2:30pm ET in the UK.