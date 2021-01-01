FC Goa 1-1 East Bengal: 10-man Gaurs hold the Red and Golds

10-man FC Goa hold East Bengal to a 1-1 draw at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

It turned out to be an entertaining match as both the team played end-to-end football creating plenty of chances. Igor Angulo (39') scored the opening goal for FC Goa while Danny Fox (65') equalized for the home team. The Gaurs playmaker Edu Bedia was sent off with a second yellow as he made an unnecessary challenge from behind on Anthony Pilkington to bring him down.



FC Goa are at the third spot while East Bengal sit 10th as both teams shared spoils.