Live Blog

Al Rayyan vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action

Juan Ferrando's side are third in Group E of this season's AFC Champions League...

HALF-TIME

2021-04-26T17:55:39Z

Al Rayyan 0-1 FC Goa

Ortiz's early goal has given Goa the lead at the break. 

40 - Dhheraj punches!

2021-04-26T17:40:26Z

Seriton fouls Brahimi outside the box. Boli delivers a good free-kick on target but is unable to beat Dheeraj who punches the ball clear. 

22 - Goa causing trouble

2021-04-26T17:27:15Z

Al Rayyan are trying to get back into the contest but Goa are trying their best to hold them off. Naif commits a foul on Ortiz who has been a threat to the Al Rayyan defence today evening,. 

9 - Dheeraj saves!

2021-04-26T17:19:49Z

Boli drives into the box after getting the better of the Goa defence and tests the Gaurs keeper with a shot from a tight angle! Dheeraj denies the keeper and prevents the ball from going into the net between his legs!

Nice one, Brandon!

2021-04-26T17:08:43Z

3 - GOAL! Ortiz scores!

2021-04-26T17:03:36Z

Al Rayyan 0-1 FC Goa

Ortiz breaks the deadlock for FC Goa! He gets in behind the defence to get to Brandon's excellent long ball over the top, hits the keeper's body with his first attempt but slots home the rebound! That's just the second goal by Goa in the ACL.

KICK-OFF!

2021-04-26T17:01:01Z

Al Rayyan vs FC Goa

We're underway in Goa! 

FC Goa are out

2021-04-26T16:49:02Z

Al Wahda has defeated Persepolis today - which means FC Goa will not be able to stand the chance to progress from the group stage. The Gaurs have drawn and lost two games each from their four fixtures so far. 

FC Goa against Al Rayyan again

2021-04-23T16:19:04Z

The Gaurs will be looking to draw something out of their third Group E match against Al Rayyan after two defeats in their last two games.. 