Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Wales vs Denmark, Italy vs Austria updates, news & TV reaction

Wales make three changes to the side beaten by Italy in their final group game last weekend.

Chris Mepham, Ben Davies and Kieffer Moore all return after being rested against Italy. Chris Gunter and Neco Williams drop to the bench, while Ethan Ampadu is suspended after his dismissal against the Italians.

Denmark make two changes to the team which beat Russia 4-1 in midweek. Wing-back Jens Stryger Larsen comes in Daniel Wass and forward Kasper Dolberg replaces Yusuff Poulsen.