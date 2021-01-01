Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

It is as it was rumoured - Bukayo Saka is out and Kieran Trippier is in for England in the only change to the combined starting XIs of both nations for today's final.

That means that the Arsenal starlet drops to the bench as Gareth Southgate switches to the 3-4-3 formation favoured just once in this tournament so far - against Germany - for the test of the Azzurri, while Phil Foden - injured in training yesterday - misses out along with Ben Chilwell and Ben White in the squad.

Roberto Mancini keeps faith with the same 4-3-3 approach that has guided his side to the final, with Emerson retained in place of the injured Leonardo Spinazzola at left-back - and Federico Chiesa further cementing his attacking spot ahead of Domenico Berardi.